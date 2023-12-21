Senior Systems Engineer - Power Electronics
A more sustainable tomorrow is driving a technology shift within many industries today. The electrification of how we transport people and gods is for sure driving a challenging technology shift. At same time electrification is posing challenges towards charging infrastructure and the increased need of green energy production.
We at Knightec are currently in the progress of creating teams in order to cover every aspect of the transition to electrified transport solutions. We are looking for a Senior Systems Engineer within Power Electronics to be part of one of those teams!
Why should you want this job?
You believe that the future of transport needs to be environmental friendly and sustainable for our planet and you would like to be a part of making this happen. You want to use your knowledge and previous experience in Power Electronics Systems together with technical leadership experience to support our customer's transformation.
Based on your experience you see yourself as a Lead Engineer who wants to develop the technical competence in our team, to guide and consult. You have a holistic approach, and you like to communicate with several stakeholders both internally and externally.
The keyword will be collaboration. Cross-functional teams created to solve problems, rather than picking the problem for an already existing team. Products and business areas will differ but the red thread will be working with Power Electronics Systems.
Who we are looking for
As a Senior Systems Engineer within Power Electronics, you will have a Technical Leadership role at our customers or as member of a Knightec in-house team. You will be defining Systems Architecture, requirements, calculation and simulation of the Power Electronics. Other work tasks can be:
• Defining concepts on system level and support component level selection.
• Coordination between components, functions and system level.
• Responsibility for functional and hardware specification & development for Energy Systems solutions, with focus on different components in high voltage systems (Battery systems, converters, Charging systems).
• Create, maintain, and communicate product development schedules with sufficient details to ensure project expectations.
Qualifications
• M.Sc in Power Electronics Engineering, Systems & Control Engineering or equivalent.
• 5+ years experience in development of Power Electronics.
• 5+ years R&D engineering experience. Good understanding in all development phases (concept, development, verification and certification).
• Experience in development in one or more of following areas ESS (Energy storage systems), Charging Systems, Electrical machines or Power conversion in 400/600V or higher.
• Leadership experience such as Technical Leader, Concept Leader or Project Manager engineering.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
Knightec
At Knightec your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
