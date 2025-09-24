Senior System Verification Engineer
We are looking for a Senior Verification Engineer with interest in Verification, Vehicle diagnostics, fault tracing with possibility to work closely with dealers to coordinate and perform testing for the Connectivity area!
We are looking for you who want to become part of our team!
Who are we?
Astek Sweden is a technology consulting company that prioritizes its employees highly. It is important for us to give our employees exciting assignments. We are proud of our company's unique family feeling. We value competence and safe environment highly, which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. We offer social activities that help employees get to know each other better. We hope you want to become part of our family!
About the role:
As a Senior Verification Engineer at Astek Sweden, we give you the opportunity to work broadly within product development, mainly towards the automotive industry. We match you with assignments with our customers that interest you. Through education and frequent conversations with our consultants, we prioritize your wishes for personal development and your individual goals within work.
As a Senior Verification Engineer, you will be part of an agile development team. Here you have the chance to work with new platforms and see how entire systems work.
In your work, you will, among other things do:
Vehicle diagnostics and Fault tracing in vehicles
E2E testing Onboard and Off board Connectivity
Complete vehicle testing (manual)
Securing quality and readiness before release
Your profile:
You enjoy working in a varied environment that challenges you in a positive way. You have the ability to analyze information and prioritize your activities accordingly. You take responsibility for both the team's and your commitments. Personal commitment and collaboration are key skills for your success.
We believe you have:
Experiences of verification in vehicle or system rigs
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Software Engineering
T-shaping mindset, experience or interest in learning new areas
Good knowledge of Vector tools and System Weaver or similar
Good knowledge in Swedish and English
Previous experiences from Volvo Group or "heavy duty vehicles"
Swedish B driving license
