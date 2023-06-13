Senior System Engineer
2023-06-13
Senior System Engineer, Safety Argumentation in Autonomous Drive (AD)
Do you want to create the future with us?
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and with ability to carry it out.
At Volvo Cars we are redefining the automotive experience and are innovating to make people's lives less complicated. Freedom to move in a safe, personal, and sustainable way: this is our purpose.
• We are driving a change in automotive.
Nothing beats being part of a positive change. We are on an exciting journey, working together in a fast-paced global environment to break new ground in every aspect of our operations. Right now, we have an exciting job opening for you in our R&D division for Autonomous Drive and Active Safety Functions.
Take a closer look at what we do!
At our department of Autonomous Drive (AD) and Active Safety Functions we design, integrate, and verify the complete vehicle solution for autonomous cars and active safety functions. We collaborate with some of the most innovative industry partners to reach our future visions of safety, convenience, and mobility.
AD has the potential to fundamentally change how cars are used and will have a strong impact on the society. As a member of the Safe AD V&V team, you will take part in this journey and how we will show that we are the leaders in safe, customer valued and purposeful functions for AD. The responsibility, communal with the team, is to develop and launch human-centric, safe, and robust AD to customers.
What will you do?
We are looking for an engineer with +5 years of experience from complex and advanced function and system design or verification. You will use your experience and competence to guide, develop and align verification and validation activities to ensure safe customer function behaviours and riding experience. You will collaborate with a large interface to other teams that needs to contribute to the development of the AD function.
You will be part of a team with competences in Human factors, system safety, function design, system design and function Verification and Validation (V&V). The AD Safe V&V team takes responsibility for the development of the safety argumentation for AD customer functions. This will require close collaboration with our SW partners and suppliers and the teams responsible for development of the total AD system.
We assume that agile, cross-functional, and collaborative way of working is natural for you to reach high quality results in time. You need to also be a committed and trusted team worker and feel that team's achievements are essential to you.
Do you fit the profile? We believe that you have:
• Strong ability to collaborate and align with multiple partners, guide colleagues and drive results.
• Extensive knowledge in Technical Safety Concept.
• Knowledge about, ISO 21448 (SOTIF), ISO/TS 5083 (Safety for automated driving systems)
• Experience from complex and advanced function- and system designs
• Experience from conducting Hazard Analysis & Risk Assessment (HARA) reviews of safety functions
• Experience from conducting Failure Mode and Effect Analysis (FMEA) of safety functions
• Experience from conducting Fault Tree Analysis (FTA) of safety function
• Basic knowledge about AD Function and System, sensors (e.g., Lidar, Camera, Radar), and processors.
• Fluent in English, spoken and written
• MSc degree in Systems, control and mechatronics, Data Science, Computer engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent from experience
It will be a merit if you have:
• Experience from systemization of AD functions
• Experience from ADAS function verification in SIL and HIL
• Experience from Scrum or Kanban based teamwork
Who are you?
You are a fast learning, self-driven and proactive team player with great ambitions. You are good in communication, you are curious, innovative, and always eager to learn and understand your surroundings. You care about people and like to interact and work together. You take initiatives and feel responsibility for getting things done. You are always willing to offer a hand even for task you have little experience from. You are active in meetings, enthusiastic, proud to share and support others with your knowledge. As a senior in your competence area, you are the guide that can empower your colleagues and it is important for you to develop both yourself and others
You are a person that has a strong interest, even a passion, to be part of the big shift into autonomous driving vehicles and new customer experiences. If you are the one, we look for, you can look forward to becoming a member of a team that will deliver self-driving functionality that brings amazing mobility experiences to customers and emphasizes Volvo Cars commitment to safety. Ersättning
