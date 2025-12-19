Senior SW developer_Kotlin/C
2025-12-19
Professional Galaxy is looking for an experienced software developer to our world leading customer in the south of Stockholm Role: * Design and Develop our ATS Connectivity Solution: Develop and maintain a secure and reliable cloud-based or on-premise connectivity platform between offboard and onboard systems. * Identity and Access Management: Manage identity and access control using certificates, ensuring each autonomous truck (AT) has a unique identity and access policies. * Telemetry and Metrics: Implement telemetry metrics from AT to offboard (cloud platform), including connectivity status, latency, and vehicle metrics. * Troubleshooting and Monitoring: Integrate logs and metrics into Grafana and Databricks dashboards to enable comprehensive service observability. Leverage automated runbooks to proactively mitigate downtime and accelerate root cause analysis during incidents . * Robust security; Measures, including encryption, access controls, and regular security updates, to protect sensitive data and mitigate the risk of unauthorized access * Bring-up: Develop tools for efficient deployment * Over-the-Air (OTA) mechanisms: Implement bandwidth efficient mechanism for OTA transfer of large files * Real-time Communication: Enable real-time updates and seamless communication between autonomous vehicles and cloud infrastructure. Education: Master's or Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or another related fields. 5+ years of proven work experience in the relevant area. Competence profile: * Work Experience: 5+ years of proven work experience in relevant areas. * Cloud Computing: Solid experience in AWS (Amazon Web Services) Cloud Computing Platform. * Programming Languages: Proficiency in Kotlin. Experience in C++ is a bonus. * Message Protocols: Solid experience working with gRPC. Experience with Kafka. * Development Model: Familiarity with serverless architecture, Docker, and Kubernetes. * Infrastructure as Code: Knowledge of Cloud formation * Database Management: Experience with Dynamo DB * Security: Robust understanding of encryption, access controls, and regular security updates * Agile Development: Experience working in an agile environment and participating in continuous deployment and testing.
Start: ASAP
Work style: Hybrid
Duration: 1 year with possibility to extend
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län, \Södertälje (SÖDERTÄLJE)
Deadline: 2025-12-30
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
