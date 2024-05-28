Senior Supply planner/Team lead
Interested in overseeing supply chain efficiency, ensuring top-notch delivery service and inventory management? Are you a flexible, communicative problem solver with strong analytical skills? If so, this role could be perfect for you!
We atSvea Solar, one of Sweden's and Europe's largest solar energy companies arecurrently seeking a Senior Supply planner/Team Lead!Briefly about Svea Solar:
• We are currently present in six countries. - We consist of nearly 1,100 dedicated Power Shifters (employees). - We were named one of Sweden's Career Companies in 2023 and were listed among Sweden's top employers in 2024.
About the role:As a Senior Supply Planner, you willbe part of our supply team, reporting directly to Susanne Wollard, Head of Supply Chain, and will work closely with our other departments such as Installation, Finance, and Sales.
You will lead the daily activities of the supply planning team by planning, structuring, and prioritizing tasks, making this a great first step for you who seeks leadership experience for future roles. Ensure ideal stock levels and high customer service by securing the right supplies at the right time. Strive to minimize waste, optimize cash flow, and maintain a sustainable supply workflow.Responsibilities:
• Conduct monthly KPI analysis to find opportunities for continuous improvement in ourplanning tool Eazy Stock.
• Handle deviations in quality or delivery times and report incidents that have caused problems or stops in the production.
• Actively drive Supply interests in cross-functional meetings.
• Ensure appropriate inventory levels and that goods are received in time.
• Reducing SLOBS (obsolete & slow movers) by lifting and driving actions.
• In consent with the Business Unit's: execute phase in / phase out management and lifecycle management for the area of responsibility.
What do we offer?
We provide you with a significant role in developing our processes and routines, offering a great opportunity to gather leadership skills. While you won't set salaries, you will lead a team of 3 (eventually).
As Svea Solar expands, the world improves. We empower our Power Shifters to truly impact climate change.
At Svea Solar, as a Power Shifter, you'll encounter abundant challenges and opportunities to Grow as we grow.
We believe in fostering a workplace with excellent leadership, embracing failures, kindness, and humor, all for the benefit of our Power Shifters. Learn more about our culture here.
We are looking for someone who has...- A minimum of 2 years' experience in a supply planning role.
• Strong analytical competence and commercial & business awareness.
• Strategic long-term vision combined with the ability to take calculated risks.
• Good communication and relationship-building skills.
• A team player with a LEAN mindset who sees opportunities rather than problems.
• Fluency in English. Swedish is meritoriousThe list may seem long, but nobody excels in all categories. Apply if you recognize yourself to some extent Diversity and InclusionWe recognize that diversity and varied experiences contribute to the creativity needed to advance the industry. We value gender equality and strive to recruit employees from diverse backgrounds to represent society and our customers.About the Recruitment ProcessWhen applying via LinkedIn, no cover letter or CV is required. We strive to offer a modern, seamless application process. All candidates undergo the same assessment criteria and questions, with tests inAlva Labs included. We begin the process promptly after posting the job. More information about our recruitment processes is available at the bottom of this page. Background checks are conducted for final candidates.Warmly welcome your application! Ersättning
