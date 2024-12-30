Senior Supplier Quality Engineer - Hvdc Main Circuit Equipment
2024-12-30
The opportunity
HVDC as a solution is growing across the world and to ensure robust and reliable project execution, Hitachi Energy HVDC are now looking for a seasoned Supplier Quality Engineer to further develop our suppliers of Main Circuit equipment.
As a Supplier Quality Engineer with Hitachi Energy HVDC, you will work closely together with Technical Solution Owners and Category Managers to ensure our suppliers can consistently meet or exceed the requirements we put to them. You will be addressing requirements within Sustainability, Quality and Cyber Security. You will form a strong relationship with our suppliers to jointly identify how we can improve together, and coach the supplier in implementing the improvements. Should non-conformities occur, you will drive and support the supplier in resolving them sustainably, applying concepts such as 8D.
The team you will be joining is a diverse team of 12 nationalities, located across 6 countries, with high team spirit and strong collaboration.
Please apply even if you don't meet all requirements! We are interested to know more about you and how you can contribute!
How you'll make an impact
Qualify and onboard new suppliers, addressing quality, sustainability and cyber security requirements
Qualify products from new and existing suppliers by means of PPAP (adapted for project business)
Monitor supplier performance, identify suitable performance improvement activities and drive those with the supplier
Run surveillance audits and coach supplier to close any corrective actions
Manage non-conformities, supporting the project teams to ensure containment and then drive RCA, corrective and preventive actions with supplier
Facilitate communication between engineering and supplier, ensuring any ambiguities in requirements are resolved, ensure engineering and supplier collaborate in development activities and any other activities where facilitation can reduce issues
Travel will be on average one week per month
Your background
Proven experience with Quality Assurance in High Voltage Electrical Equipment (transformers, breakers, reactors...)
Electrical engineering competence gained through academical degree or equivalent experience
Experience with quality methods such as 8D, APQP, PPAP
Excellent communication skills and strong ability to raise engagement
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Don't hesitate, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Robert Malmquist, robert.malmquist@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
