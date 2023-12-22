Senior SRE/DevOps Engineer

Explipro Group AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-22


Are you interested in cloud development, processes, and infrastructure? Would you like to work with leading tech companies in Gothenburg ?

At Explipro, you'll have the chance to work with diverse industries, clients, and explore new technologies. We are committed to delivering top-notch software solutions. To achieve this, We are looking for a skilled and motivated DevOps / Site Reliability Engineer to join our team and help us maintain the utmost reliability and availability.

About you :

In your role, you will play a vital role in maintaining and optimizing our software systems. You will work closely with our engineering and operations teams to ensure our services
are highly available, efficient, and resilient.

Qualification:

• Proficiency in cloud platforms (AWS/ Azure/ GCP)


Experience with infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform, Ansible).

• Understanding with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).

• Scripting and automation skills using languages such as Python, Bash.

• Work closely with development teams to optimize CI/CD pipelines and automate processes.

• Monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure to maintain peak performance.

• Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

About Explipro

Our natural approach is helpfulness and simplicity. We like challenges and we help each other and our customers to solve problems of different kinds. It is important for us that you appreciate our values and that you are eager to contribute to making us grow together.

Career Growth Opportunities - being a consultancy company keeps variety in your work and new opportunities happening all the time! We have a long-term perspective on our consultants and invest in competence development and individual career plans.

Welcome to your application!

Benefits in Sweden

Competitive salaries

Work Flexibility / TimeBank

Paid vacation of 25 working days

Hybrid work (according to customer requirements)

Fitness Allowance (up to 4000sek)

Parental Leave (up to 480 days per child)

Healthcare

Sickness and Disability leave

Counseling from a psychologist, economist, lawyer, or health counselor

Lön enligt överenskommelse

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Explipro Group AB (org.nr 556873-9337), http://explipro.com

Explipro

Magnus Johansson
magnus.johansson@explipro.com
+46 (0)76 0017311

8352639

