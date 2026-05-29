Senior O2C Business Architect
Avaron AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support - and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join a major ERP transformation where Order-to-Cash is a central process area with broad impact across the business. In this role, you will strengthen the business architecture capability and help secure end-to-end consistency across O2C, alignment with adjacent processes, and a target architecture that supports efficient and scalable operations in a complex global environment.
You will work closely with stakeholders across the program and act as a key link between business goals, process design, and implementation decisions. This is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy combining business architecture, ERP transformation, and hands-on collaboration in a role where your input will shape global processes.
Job DescriptionYou will represent and safeguard the O2C and O2D processes from a process and architecture perspective throughout the program.
You will guide design decisions to align with business objectives, target architecture, efficiency goals, scalability, and industry best practices.
You will work closely with the implementation project manager and contribute with a pragmatic, results-oriented perspective that keeps progress moving.
You will support Business Process Owners in establishing, documenting, and governing global processes and templates.
You will facilitate change management activities and handle O2C-related change requests within the program.
You will collaborate with cross-program process streams and the Service Integrator to secure seamless integration.
You will identify and communicate business impacts when processes are aligned with industry standards.
RequirementsYou have completed a couple of real ERP implementations.
You have strong expertise in the Sales area and Order-to-Cash (O2C).
You have a solid understanding of sales, delivery, and invoicing processes.
You bring significant experience in business architecture in complex and global contexts.
You are comfortable working with a pragmatic, results-oriented mindset.
You have strong skills in stakeholder communication, collaboration, and cross-functional alignment.
You have experience in process documentation and process documentation tools.
You are fluent in English, spoken and written.
Nice to haveA university degree, preferably in Computer Science.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7823066-2026558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9937596