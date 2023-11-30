Senior Specialist Security Infra SW (737642)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
We are looking for a Senior Security Specialist with a strong SW developer background to join our exciting and proficient team.
The Senior Specialist will provide technology leadership in this area of strategic importance to Ericsson. This role will ensure the development of high quality, innovative solutions and products using the most appropriate technology available. The clear target is to ensure a thoroughly secure solution with no vulnerabilities.
What you will do
The position strives to strengthen the technical leadership in Security for Operation and Maintenance, and for networking, which are core areas of RBS infrastructure SW, and growing in importance due to the evolution of open Radio Access Networks. Products range over own SW, inner-source, and open-source SW.
Connect technical roadmaps to the products in current and future platform foundation SW.
Build and maintain a professional and international network of peer technology authorities within and outside Ericsson.
Coach and mentor colleagues on the different aspects of the domain.
Champion innovation and file patents in the domain to secure relevant intellectual property for Ericsson.
You will bring
You have a solid background in large scale SW and system development, and a passion to build secure products. This normally means a Master's degree or equivalent experience in Computer Science, and 7+ years ' experience of software development within R&D. We like you to be hard-working for innovation and with a can-do attitude. We expect you are hungry for learning new technologies in the security field of expertise.
The RBS has so far been protected from vulnerability attacks by the validated security architecture of the BB unit. With the open RAN ecosystems, we need to excel also in new product areas.
Experience from projects developing security features, show a gap between requirements and the SW development. Few system developers know both the security standards and the product baseline.
Many security features are vertical, spanning from the ASIC, FPGA, DSP - via the Operating System and Infrastructure SW - up to use cases involving OSS products. Few developers have the knowledge of the full HW-SW-operator solutions.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application Process
Please submit your application in English. The selection process will start in parallel to the job posting period, please do not wait with submitting your application.
Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email due to GDPR.
If you have any specific questions about this role, please contact recruiter Camilla Wohlin, camilla.wohlin@ericsson.com
Location for this role: Kista, Stockholm Sweden
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Sweden : Stockholm : Stockholm
Req ID: 737642 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8297849