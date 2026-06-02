IT BST Team Manager Analytics & Business Intelligence
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
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, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
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The Opportunity
As the Team Manager for Analytics & BI, you will own the vision, strategy, and execution of the analytics platform within Hitachi Energy's Grid Integration (IT BST GI) department.
You will lead a high-performing team of backend analytics developers and BI analysts, ensuring they are structured and positioned to succeed. This is a highly visible leadership role where you will manage a dedicated budget, partner closely with senior stakeholders across the business, and design the long-term roadmap for our analytics landscape. Your ultimate goal is to ensure the business has the precise insights it needs to drive strategic action, backed by a world-class team setup that operates in strict alignment with Hitachi Energy's internal processes and global regulatory standards.
How You'll Make an Impact
Lead & Structure the Team: Mentor and grow a dual-discipline team of backend developers and BI analysts. You will optimize the team's structure and resource allocation to directly support evolving business needs.
Shape the Platform Strategy: Define and execute the long-term strategy for the analytics and BI platform within Grid Integration, ensuring it is scalable, modern, and aligned with global IT roadmaps.
Manage Stakeholders & Demand: Act as the primary strategic partner for business leaders, capturing their requirements and translating them into robust, transparent data solutions.
Budget & Resource Governance: Own the financial overview and budget management for the team and platform, ensuring efficient delivery and maximum business value.
Uphold Process & Regulatory Compliance: Ensure all platform changes, data architectures, and project deliveries strictly adhere to internal guidelines, ITIL frameworks, and global data privacy and security regulations.
Secure Data Governance: Oversee the governance of our data pipeline—ensuring Master Data alignment, data validity, and interface management with data warehouses to maintain an auditable, compliant environment.
Your Background
People Leadership: Proven experience managing and inspiring technical teams, with a track record of setting up teams for operational success.
Strategic Thinker: A deep understanding of the analytics and BI landscape, with the ability to define platform strategies that align with business transformation goals.
Stakeholder & Relationship Management: Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to navigate a matrix organization, align priorities with senior business leaders, and manage expectations.
Commercial & Financial Acumen: Experience managing budgets, forecasting resource needs, and balancing operational costs with business value.
Framework & Process Discipline: Strong familiarity with PPS project methodology (or equivalent gate-model project frameworks) and ITIL/ITSM service processes to ensure structured operations.
Compliance & Governance Focus: Experience working within regulated environments, with an understanding of data compliance, data security standards, and Master Data management principles.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Recruiting Manager Jimmy Cavanagh will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9940833