Senior Sourcing Specialist
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
We are looking for a Sr Sourcing Specialist to join our expanding team!
At NKT, we are engaged in innovative projects that drive the green transition. Our complex cable installations, both offshore and onshore, utilize the latest technology to ensure top quality and efficiency. We manage the entire process from production to rigorous testing, requiring meticulous planning and coordination. The complexity of our projects includes long processes and handling permits.
As a Sr Sourcing Specialist, you will lead sourcing projects, develop competitive supplier bases and act as a business partner for local stakeholders. This is a significant chance to take part in the green transition while being part of a global company that emphasizes sustainable development and growth.
Lead strategic sourcing initiatives
In this role, you will develop and execute tactical sourcing plans aligned with business and category managers. Your responsibilities will include managing supplier relationships, handling negotiations and ensuring contract compliance. You will also support the execution of category strategies and implement risk mitigation activities to enhance supply chain resilience.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Implement procurement activities and execute sourcing projects
* Manage supplier relationships and performance
* Identify cost optimization initiatives
You will report to the Sr Manager Sourcing and Project Management and collaborate with business lines, group functions, and suppliers. The location for this position is Karlskrona.
Experienced procurement professional with strategic mindset
We are looking for an experienced procurement professional with a strategic mindset and analytical skills. Possessing clear communication and interpersonal skills, along with good time management and a team-oriented attitude, is essential. The ability to think critically and evaluate existing processes will play a vital role in enhancing procurement outcomes.
Your CV includes:
* University degree in Procurement, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration or related field
* 5+ years of experience in strategic procurement or supply chain management
* Extensive experience in negotiation and contract management
* Experience in sourcing and procurement processes, market analysis and supply chain management principles
* Fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English
Proficiency in procurement systems and tools, including SAP and Excel, is advantageous.
Contribute to a greener future
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
As a Sr Sourcing Specialist, you will have the opportunity to grow your skills in an international setting, be part of a collaborative team, and contribute to the green transition. You will play a key role in driving procurement excellence and supporting NKT's growth journey.
" As a leader, it is important to involve and engage my team through participation. I believe this builds strong teams where we work together towards our goals and have fun along the way." says Hiring Manager, Markus Nilsson-Roos.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you apply no later than 8th of May. An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, medical tests along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
