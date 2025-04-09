Senior Solution Architect (emerging Tech - Mach Architecture)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Emerging Tech is at the forefront of strategic disruption on processes and tech, exploring and implementing cutting-edge technologies to shape the future of fashion retail. Our team bridges the gap between business and technology, leveraging AI, immersive experiences, automation, and new digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, optimise operations, and drive sustainable growth. We thrive on experimentation, collaboration, and rapid iteration to unlock new opportunities and create seamless, forward-thinking solutions for the H&M brand.
To excel our growth, we are hiring a Solution Architect in Emerging Tech, who will be responsible for defining and translating the strategic vision and architectural direction of complex systems and platforms using next-generation technologies. You'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver scalable, secure, and sustainable technology solutions that align with business objectives and user needs. This role requires a blend of technical expertise, strategic thinking, and leadership skills.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Define the architectural design and implementation of innovative solutions leveraging emerging technologies
Define and communicate the technology strategy, roadmaps, and best practices for new and evolving platforms.
Work closely with engineering, product management, and business stakeholders to ensure alignment between technology and business goals.
Identify and evaluate new technologies and platforms that can enhance the company's product offerings and technical capabilities.
Oversee the technical design, development, and deployment of complex systems, ensuring performance, security, and scalability.
Develop Architectural artefacts and maintain the toolbox including principles, guidelines, standards, etc.
Stay informed on industry trends and emerging technologies, driving thought leadership within the organization.
Ensure that architecture decisions align with enterprise-wide technology standards and future business needs.
Work continuously with incorporating broader aspects such as overall product costs/revenue, data privacy & sovereignty, business continuity, information security, integration with other systems etc.
Provide guidance and coaching to stakeholders to advise on options, risks, costs vs benefits, impact, priorities etc.
QUALIFICATION:
We are looking for people with...
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
5+ years of experience in software architecture, with a proven track record of leading complex projects
Deep understanding of emerging technologies such as AI/ML, blockchain, cloud computing, IoT, and microservices
Strong experience in designing scalable, secure, and high-performance systems
Expertise in cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and modern software architecture methodologies (e.g., microservices, serverless, event-driven)
Exceptional problem-solving, communication, and leadership skills.
Experience with agile development methodologies and working in cross-functional teams
Ability to influence and collaborate with senior leadership and external stakeholders
A passion for technology innovation and continuous learning
And people who are...
Excited about working in a fast-paced, Agile environment.
Open to learning and adapting to new technologies and best practices.
Team players with strong collaboration and communication skills.
ABOUT US:
H&M is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employees at H&M attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9277033