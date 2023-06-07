Senior Software Engineer to Cortopia AB
Perido AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have 10+ years of experience from programing? Here you'll get the chance to create high-quality VR/AR games in a rapidly expanding industry! Please continue reading!
About the position
You'll work at Cortopia AB a subsidiary of Beyond Frames. They strive to become one of the go-to publishing partners for current and emerging XR-studios around the world. Their mission is to evolve and expand the entertainment landscape in Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality (VR, AR and MR). Through their own studios & partners, they constantly push themselves to move the bar of innovative gameplay, creative storytelling, and technical advancements in the XR field.
Their main business areas are Publishing, Game Creation through innovation in XR and Transformation of traditional flat-screen games to XR-platforms. They were founded in 2018 and have about 30 coworkers. The position is placed in Stockholm with the possibility of working remote at times.
Your daily tasks
We understand that you possess a deep passion for games, user experiences, and VR, along with a profound interest in writing code and assisting others in improving their coding abilities. You consistently endeavor to create an architecture that prioritizes maintainability and reduces the likelihood of bugs and are willing to showcase your exceptional debugging abilities when required. You possess the ability to analyze and optimize the codebase to meet the high FPS requirements of VR and have a keen eye for identifying opportunities to develop tools and resources that can enhance the productivity of our designers and artists.
Your characteristics
We are searching for an experienced Senior Software Engineer who has a particular set of abilities to take on the challenges of the role. You possess excellent problem-solving skills and are highly analytical, with the capability to understand and solve complex problems. As a senior member of the team, you must have strong communication skills, be social, open, and a team player full of drive and optimism. You can effectively communicate technical information to non-technical team members and stakeholders.
Furthermore, you are highly customer-focused, ensuring that solutions meet or exceed the customers' needs. You understand that customer satisfaction is a critical component of the project and the company's success. You have ambition and drive, constantly looking for ways to improve and learn new skills, and passionate about software engineering. You keep yourself up to date with the latest trends and technologies in the industry.
Lastly, you have the foresight to anticipate problems before they arise and develop both short-term and long-term solutions to problems. You are a critical thinker and able to approach issues with a proactive mindset.
Is this your next step? Please apply today!
Qualifications:
10+ years of programing experience, with at least 1 year in C#
3+ years' experience of working in game engines such as Unity or Unreal
SOLID sense of code quality
Proficient in linear algebra
Experience with git and GitHub
Experience in performance profiling and optimization
Knowledge in rendering pipelines and shaders
Knowledge in data-oriented development
Contract type and hours
Full-time employment with Cortopia AB. Start immediately.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The recruiter responsible for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her via charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 33926 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
for more information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "33926". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/
Katarinavägen 15 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Perido AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7858193