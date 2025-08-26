Senior Software Engineer
2025-08-26
About Baronit:
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a passionate team of tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt to new opportunities. Our experts blend technical excellence, industry insight, and a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results across sectors such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, E-commerce, and more.
We are an IT consultancy company based in Gothenburg and are now looking for a Software Engineer to join one of our clients. In this role, you will take on responsibility for a critical traceability system that ensures compliance, quality, and efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle. You will both maintain and evolve existing tools, while also being part of shaping future solutions together with cross-functional teams.
Key Responsibilities:
Take ownership of a core traceability tool, ensuring its stability and continuous improvement.
Drive new feature development and provide support to users through training and documentation.
Contribute to the design of future systems and evaluate new methods and technologies.
Play an active role in release processes, ensuring compliance and supporting audits.
Requirements:
Master's degree or Ph. D. in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering, or related field (or equivalent experience).
Proven experience in software/tool development (Python or similar).
Knowledge of traceability systems, requirement management, and software process design.
Experience in release management workflows (e.g., Git, CI/CD pipelines, version control).
Strong programming skills in Python (preferred), C++ or similar languages.
Understanding of software architecture and system design principles.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and documentation skills.
Effective communicator with a collaborative mindset and attention to detail.
In addition to exciting projects, we also offer:
Flexible salary model
Technical forums for continuous learning and knowledge sharing
Social activities to stay connected and engaged
Annual offsite conference for team bonding and inspiration
And above all - a great team spirit and a focus on enjoying the journey together Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-25
E-post: info@baronit.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baronit AB
(org.nr 556815-5625)
Östra Hamngatan 17 (visa karta
)
411 10 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9477377