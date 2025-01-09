Senior Software Engineer
2025-01-09
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development centre in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden). See
Develop and Maintain Infotainment Software: Design, implement, and optimize software solutions for in-vehicle infotainment systems using C/C++.
Software Download Systems: Design, implement, and maintain systems for the secure download and update of infotainment software, ensuring smooth and reliable deployment across vehicle fleets.
Diagnostics Development: Develop diagnostic tools and systems for monitoring and analyzing the performance of infotainment software, identifying issues and potential improvements.
Protocol Implementation: Implement and support standard automotive diagnostics protocols such as UDS (Unified Diagnostic Services) and DoIP (Diagnostics over IP).
Embedded Linux/QNX Development: Develop and debug software in embedded Linux or QNX environments, focusing on performance and reliability.
Collaborate Across Teams: Work closely with hardware engineers, system architects, and other software developers to design and implement comprehensive infotainment solutions.
Quality oriented solutions: Conduct code reviews, write unit tests, and participate in continuous integration processes to maintain high-quality code standards.
Required Qualification:
Should have 6+ years of experience.
Fluency in C/C++: Proven experience in software development using C/C++, with a deep understanding of object-oriented programming and low-level coding.
Experience in Automotive Diagnostics: Familiarity with automotive diagnostics tools and protocols, such as UDS, OBD-II, and DoIP.
Software Update Systems: Experience in designing and managing software update systems, including OTA (Over-the-Air) updates
Android Platform Experience: Hands-on experience in developing applications for the Android platform, including knowledge of Android NDK.
Embedded Systems Knowledge: Strong background in working with embedded Linux or QNX, with a focus on system programming and performance optimization.
Device Driver Development: Experience in writing and debugging device drivers for various hardware components.
Board Bring-up Skills: Familiarity with the board bring-up process, including hardware-software integration and debugging techniques.
Problem-Solving Skills: Excellent analytical skills, with a proactive approach to identifying and resolving software issues.
Team Collaboration: Ability to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team environment, with good communication skills.
Attention to Detail: High level of attention to detail and commitment to quality assurance.
Kindly share your CV at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-24
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com
