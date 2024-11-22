Senior Software Engineer

Discovery Networks Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-11-22


Your New Role...

The Direct to Consumer (DTC) Group is a technology company within Warner

Bros Discovery. We are building a global streaming video platform (OTT), and a

suite of applications to support all of our network's brands globally. We are

building modern container-based micro-services operated on AWS. Our platform

covers everything from search, catalogue, video transcoding, personalization, to

global subscriptions, and much more. We build user experiences ranging from

classic lean-back viewing to interactive learning applications. We build for

connected TVs, web, mobile phones, tablets, and consoles for a large footprint

of WBD owned networks including Max, Eurosport and discovery+. This is a

growing, global engineering group crucial to WBD's future.

We are hiring a Senior Software Engineer within the DTC Operational

Engineering group with focus on Cluster Engineering. The team is dedicated to

providing a secure, efficient and easy-to-use container runtime platform. We

build automation for expanding to new markets, tenants and geographical

regions, bootstrapping a fully featured container runtime ready for back-end

development teams to use.

We team up with other platform teams, manage the lifecycle of critical platform

components and work closely with SRE to improve the reliability and efficiency

of the platform. We provide strategies and processes for lifecycle management

of the container runtime environment. We own critical components, assess

when we should introduce new ones and set the bar for quality. We focus on

reducing security incidents while ensuring cost-effectiveness and supporting

business needs.



Your Role Accountabilities...


Operating Kubernetes clusters (version upgrades and managing critical

Kubernetes components like Karpenter)


Security vulnerability mitigations (rolling out security patches to

Kubernetes nodes) and cost optimizations (scaling of our thousands of

servers running hundreds of in-house built services, supporting millions

of customers across the globe).


As a Senior Software Engineer on the team, you will work with

Kubernetes cluster operational tasks like upgrading the Kubernetes

version. This includes performing an analysis of what is changing in the
new version and how it affects the workload running on each cluster, e.g.

deprecated k8s APIs and controller compatibility. You'll use tools to scan

clusters to find things which need remediation, define actions for it, as

well as execute them. As part of rolling out upgrades to hundreds of

clusters, some ranging up to a thousand nodes, you will identify

automation opportunities to reduce the amount of toil needed.


To keep the runtime infrastructure secure you will roll out security

patches to Kubernetes nodes (EC2 AMI updates) on a regular basis (PCI

compliance demands new patches to be installed at least every 30 days)

and help improve the automation tooling to eventually on an automated

schedule.


In order to keep our runtime cost low, you will take part in cost

optimization efforts, like tweaking the Karpenter node scaling strategies,

increasing the bin-packing efficiency of pods on nodes, ensuring the right

node family type is used (m, c, r, spot and Graviton/ARM) and identifying

over scaled infrastructure.


To enable faster time to new markets and onboarding of new tenants to

our streaming platform, you'll work on automating the creation of new

Kubernetes clusters together with bootstrapping of critical platform

capabilities like service mesh, deployment systems and the observability

stack.

Qualifications and Experience...


At least 1-2 years of Kubernetes experience.


At least 1-2 years of AWS experience.


At least 5 years of software development, infrastructure management or

operations experience.


Ability to write code for automation in Python, Bash or Golang.


Experience designing infrastructure CI/CD pipelines, e.g. Jenkins or

GitHub Actions.


Experience with IaaC, preferably Terraform.


Used to Helm templating for k8s manifests.


Understanding of how GitOps tooling like ArgoCD or Flux works.


Experience rolling out infrastructure changes to production by following

a change management workflow.


Know which metrics to monitor during a change rollout to identify

problems.


Strong ownership mentality during rollouts, stop/rollback and fix if

problems occur or escalate to management/on-call if getting stuck.


Strong sense of security, always using least privileges access and firewall

configurations when needed for maintenance.


Understanding of how running workloads on the Kubernetes clusters may

be affected by cluster changes or node rotations.


Willingness to talk to service development teams and understand their

challenges when they report problems during maintenance windows.


Ability to define and measure KPIs and honor SLAs for infrastructure

maintenance.


Experience with Git and GitHub PR workflows.


Experience in working with Agile - Sprints, Epics/Stories, Jira.
How We Get Things Done...

This last bit is probably the most important! Here at WBD, our guiding

principles are the core values by which we operate and are central to how we

get things done. You can find them at www.wbd.com/guiding-principles/ along

with some insights from the team on what they mean and how they show up in

their day to day. We hope they resonate with you and look forward to discussing

them during your interview.

Championing Inclusion at WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery embraces the opportunity to build a workforce that

reflects the diversity of our society and the world around us. Being an equal

opportunity employer means that we take seriously our responsibility to

consider qualified candidates on the basis of merit, regardless of sex, gender

identity, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation, religion or belief, marital status,

pregnancy, parenthood, disability or any other category protected by law.

If you're a qualified candidate with a disability and you require adjustments or

accommodations during the job application and/or recruitment process, please

visit our accessibility page for instructions to submit your request.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-10
E-post: Faraja.Makati@wbd.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Discovery Networks Sweden AB (org.nr 556431-2469)
Tegeluddsvägen 80 (visa karta)
114 99  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Tegeluddsvägen 80

Jobbnummer
9027329

