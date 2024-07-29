Senior Software Engineer
Why we will love you
You have a passion for technology. You welcome change and you love to learn. As a person, you are innovative and work towards putting modern architecture and requirements into place. It suits you to work cross functionally both independently and interdependently, with the support of a vast software engineering network and agile methods. The IKEA culture and values are very much a part of our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow with IKEA it's important for us that you share our values! You can read more regarding our values and life at IKEA on our website www.ikea.com.
Requirements:
Formal qualifications in computer science, software engineering, or any engineering equivalent
Minimum 6 years of professional experience as software engineer with similar level of experience in the specific tech stack for the area
Minimum 4 years' experience of working in agile/iterative software development teams with a DevOps working setup and with an emphasis on self organization and delivery to agreed commitments.
Demonstrable experience with cloud computing environments
To succeed in the role, we see that you have:
Proven experience as a developer with demonstrable proficiency in at least one programming language - Java (Spring + GCP) and your potential for growth. Knowledge in core java, including data structures, syntax, and libraries and API framework.
Python knowledge and application hosted on GCP is preferred. Knowledge of GCP is highly required and preferred.
React for UI - Must have ability to code and suggest enhancements in UI and UX to single page application built using ReactJS.
Advanced understanding of software engineering principles and Payroll experience- specifically around calculating variable pay and paradigms associated with same.
Strong analytical skills, experience in debugging, code optimisation, test Experience working in agile/iterative software development teams and agile development practices.
Strong knowledge of design and architecture concepts (i.e. microservices).
Strong knowledge of optimised java coding principles. Work on containerisation technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.
Experience in different testing tools and frameworks.
Knowledge in coaching techniques, with demonstrated history of mentoring team members including technical knowledge transfer, peer programming and agile ways of working.
A day in your life with us
As a Software Engineer you will be part of the transformation of modernising the digital landscape by designing, developing and delivering high-quality software and engineering in order to support consumers across Ingka and Inter-IKEA Systems to be more efficient and reach the many people. Lead and coach engineers, and promote modern software engineering principles, proper tools and increase of automation to enable the specified business outcomes and create a strong software ecosystem for IKEA's digital products and business.
You will be:
Responsible for developing, running, monitoring, and supporting software for the assigned Product or Service using the right toolsets required and applying Ingka Software Security Directives, to deliver according to requirements and compliance.
Play a key role in the ongoing transformation of our digital landscape by actively participating in the design, development, and delivery of highquality software.
Collaborate with experienced engineers to learn and grow within the team.
Leverage the guidance and mentorship of senior team members to continually improve your skills. Be responsible for developing software for the assigned Product or Service.
Work on coding, testing, and debugging to ensure software quality and functionality. Participate in the operational aspects of software, including running and monitoring.
Gain experience in ensuring that software applications run smoothly in production environments.
Ensure that software deliverables meet specified requirements and compliance standards as you contribute to the growth of IKEA's digital products and business.
Apply Ingka Software Security Directives to your work, maintaining a strong focus on security in the software development process.
About this work area
In our team we love puzzles and are always looking for ways to make things smarter, safer and more user-friendly. We all come from different backgrounds and together we enable efficient product development and production through innovative engineering.
Of course we also make sure that our products live up to the highest standards of quality, design, function, price and sustainability.
Our tech stack consists of (but not limited to): Embracing design and process principles such as ETL, an API-first mindset, REST API design, and event-based architecture. Both on-premises and cloud environments are integral to our operations, with a significant emphasis on Google Cloud Platform. Utilizing services like Cloud Functions, cloud run, Docker to enhance our capabilities. We use Terraform and Cloud Build to create fully automated CI/CD pipelines. Work is planned, tracked, and documented using primarily Jira/Confluence and our code is versioned in GIT. Så ansöker du
