2023-12-28
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer for our client in Linköping!
Preferred Qualifications:
Master's Degree in Engineering, Information Systems, Computer Science or related field.
4+ years of Software Engineering or related work experience.
C++
Linux
Duties and Responsibilities:
Design, develop, create, modify, and validate embedded software, applications, and/or specialized utility programs.
Analyze user needs and software requirements to design and customize software for optimal operational efficiency.
Design and implements software modules for products and systems.
Participate in the design, coding for large features, unit testing, significant debugging fixes, and integration efforts to ensure projects are completed to specifications and schedules.
Perform code reviews and regression tests as well as triages and fixes issues to ensure the quality of code.
Collaborate with others inside project team to accomplish project objectives.
Write technical documentation for Software projects.
