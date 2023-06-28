Senior Software Engineer
As pioneers and global leader, Hiab is ambitious to write forward our success story, inspiring and shaping our industry. The world in which we operate with our class-leading products, intelligent services and innovative digital solutions is constantly changing.
Together, we keep everyday life moving to build a better tomorrow
Are you a seasoned C# Software Developer with a knack for 3D development? Do you want to be part of a thriving team that's driving the global industry forward with class-leading products, intelligent services, and innovative digital solutions? Look no further, Hiab invites you to make your mark in our story of unending success!
Join us in creating a better tomorrow as we navigate the ever-changing tech world, crafting solutions that keep everyday life moving. At Hiab, we're not just about maintaining the status quo - we're passionate about inspiring and moulding the industry.
We are seeking a talented and motivated C# Software Developer who can bring our innovative 3D projects to life. You will be at the heart of designing, developing, and maintaining state-of-the-art software solutions, integrating the power of C# programming and 3D technology. If 3D development fires you up, and you're ready to relocate or based in Hudiksvall, Sweden, we can't wait to welcome you on board. In this position, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
Main tasks and responsibilities
As our new Senior Software Engineer, you will have the exciting opportunity to leave your mark on the future of our software applications. Using your prowess in C# programming, you'll breathe life into our projects, skillfully developing solutions that combine efficiency with reliability.
In this highly collaborative environment, you'll work side by side with cross-functional teams, helping to decode and analyse software requirements. Together, you will lay the foundation of exceptional software features and functionalities.
Moreover, you will lead the integration of 3D rendering engines, libraries, and APIs into our software applications, driving our 3D technology forward. Your creativity will also come into play as you develop and maintain breathtaking 3D models, animations, and visual effects.
Your mission won't stop there. Ensuring the smooth operation and enhanced performance of our 3D applications will be an important part of your role, along with meticulously debugging software defects to guarantee top-quality deliverables.
Keeping pace with the industry, you'll stay updated on the latest trends in 3D development technologies, constantly infusing new ideas into our projects. Lastly, you'll document our software designs, technical specifications, and development processes, creating a valuable resource for future reference and ongoing improvement.
What you'll need to succeed
You bring a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field and a proven track record in C# programming, paired with a solid understanding of object-oriented programming principles. Your skills extend to the nuances of 3D development, and you're proficient with 3D software tools like Unity or Unreal Engine.
Your repertoire includes a deep knowledge of software frameworks and libraries, such as .NET, and experience with version control systems like Git. Beyond technical skills, your strong problem-solving abilities, team collaboration, and commitment to quality set you apart.
Bonus points for experience in creating interactive 3D applications or games, graphics programming, and knowledge in VR/AR development. Additional proficiency in languages like C++, Java, or Python would be a plus.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both in speaking and writing, are required for this position.
You will be part of
We offer you a position in a global organisation where you are challenged with interesting and diverse tasks. These tasks will provide a great opportunity for you to grow professionally.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Anders Brandtman, Senior R&D Manager, Application & ECD * R&D, by email at anders.brandtman@hiab.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 07.08.2023.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Hiab is part of Cargotec
Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com
Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2022 totalled approximately EUR 4 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
