Senior Software Engineer
Nordic Choice Commercial Services AB / Stockholm
2023-01-31
For 25 years we have challenged the status quo in the hotel industry, and we promise to continue to do so. Nordic Choice Hotels is no ordinary firm, and hence, seek extraordinary talents to join our never changing passion to deliver the best guest satisfaction in the industry.
During 2016 we established a new company within Nordic Choice Hotels called eBerry. Its main mission is to transform the digital landscape for how our guests book, travel and interact with us. Our ambition is high, we want to create the world's best guest journey, offering our guests the ability to have a seamless and hassle free travel experience and a world class Loyalty community.
Senior Software Engineer - Omni team
Our fabulous Omni team is now looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join us in our brand new office in Stockholm. The Omni team is an autonomously organized backend team that builds a common business platform that serves as the backend for end-user channels like the iOS app, Android app, Service Station, and the new website. The Omni team is a small team working with a variety of technologies including Java 18, Spring Boot, AWS, and CI/CD.
Here at eBerry, a tech subsidiary of Nordic Choice Hotels, we live and breathe agile. We are a flat organization with a warm and inclusive culture. We value teamwork and each other. We have the ambition to change the hotel industry and the courage to see it through! We have a real impact and create valued experiences for our guests, as well as other employees at our hotels.
The role:
As a Senior Software Engineer, you and your team will design, develop, build, deploy and maintain the services that our consumers need in the Omni platform. You will be a part of maintaining and developing our scalable platform that handles everything from one request to a million at any time, with microservices-based architecture deployed on AWS cloud. There's no operations team and the Omni team owns the infrastructure in AWS where the services run. As a developer in the Omni team, you will act with a test-driven approach, not only implementing services but also, having the mandate to make decisions regarding everything from architecture in AWS to service design. The team collaborates closely and you will be a part of this knowledge-sharing and inclusive culture. In this role, you will also be a part of our rebranding journey which is a part of our new strategy where we plan to remake Nordic Choice from a traditional hotel company to become a universe of offers and experiences. This will result in many new projects in the upcoming year and an opportunity to influence the company's future.
What we are looking for:
eBerry is looking for someone skilled in backend development who shares our passion for both knowledge sharing and technology. In order to take on this role, you probably need a couple of years of experience in backend development working professionally in reactive programming with Java and experience working with cloud, preferably AWS. But the most important thing, however, is that you value teamwork, enjoy learning new things, and share your knowledge with your great colleagues.
We will offer you:
• Brand new office integrated with one of our newly opened hotels right next to Mall of Scandinavia in Solna.
• An organization that goes the extra mile, cares about people and the environment!
• Great colleagues and a multicultural, diverse and inclusive culture - we love to share and learn from each other!
• Plenty of social events (remote or at the office) including smaller gatherings with your team and huge get-togethers with the whole Nordic Choice family!
• Great benefits! In addition to our collective agreement, you will have a choice of devices and tools at your disposal, staff discount, and friends and family rates at our 200+ hotels. And there's more of course!
• Here you can grow at the speed of your learning curve.
• Flexible remote, but let's be honest we love our new office and hope you do as well!
Sounds interesting? Great, because we would love to get to know you too! Submit your application below and let us tell you more! Interviews will be held on a rolling basis so don't wait with your application.
Any further questions? Feel free to send an email to Hugo.lantz@choice.se
Since the role is today filled by a contractor, we kindly don't ask for more help by contractors right now.
