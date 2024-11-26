Senior Software Engineer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2024-11-26
We are committed to being a driving force in the transition to efficient, fossil-free and safe means of transport. Great progress is achieved by connecting great people, because together, we shape the world we want to live in.
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions, we believe that connectivity is the key to making a difference. With vast amounts of data, we are pushing boundaries for what connectivity can do in a transforming industry.
Are you a team player and thrive when you collaborate? Do you have great technical skills and want to work in a DevSecOps environment? Are you comfortable working with high demand cloud micro services? Then we might have the perfect opportunity for you!
This is what we do
Volvo Group Connected Solutions are proud to be leading innovation within the transport sector. We are currently managing over 1 500 000 connected assets worldwide where we collect data, provide services and help our customers build their business. We value our employees, care for our customers and take great pride in our contribution to the world.
This is us
You will be a part of the fantastic Access Management team who collaborate, commit to their work and show interest in each other's wellbeing. Our team exists of 12 members where a big part is developers and other supporting roles. The services you will be working on form the backbone of Volvo Group Connected Solutions internal technology stack, meaning that there are high demands on resilience, quality, uptime and security.
About you
We are now looking to expand the team with a Senior backend Java Software Engineer stationed in Gothenburg. You will be responsible for developing and maintaining services, finding and designing solutions, deploying, operating and testing said services in a cloud environment.
You have at least 5 years of experience in Java programming (Java 11+), preferably using technologies like Spring Boot, CompletableFuture, Spring Security (server side), Java Servlet Filter.
You have worked with databases and are well experienced in SQL and preferably also MQ/JMS.
You have a good technical understanding of the HTTP-protocol.
You have a relevant university degree.
You are collaborative and take responsibility in your work.
You have a deep technological knowledge and like to solve problems.
Any previous experience working with AWS, the OAuth2 protocol, RFC specifications, ELK, Docker or SAFe is a bonus.
You are required to be working a few days at our office in Lindholmen per week.
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
