Senior Software Engineer - Architect
Rosemount Tank Radar AB
2022-12-22
Would you like to be part of a high-tech environment in a global company? Take the opportunity to become one of us and work with software development for our future products! We are now looking for Senior Software Engineers with professional experience and knowledge in full stack development for on-premises and cloud solutions.
What you will do
As a Senior Software Engineer you will be included in our System Software group, focusing on enabling pioneering monitoring software for our customers. We are working according to the Scrum methodology in smaller self-organizing teams, which gives us considerable autonomy in our daily work.
As a Senior Software Engineer with architectural focus and capabilities, you will be a key person to lead the technical decisions needed to be taken to build and maintain our new products. The role involves:
Analyzing customer & product requirements and making decisions on needed technical investigations
Creating and maintaining a high-level structure of our software system (architecture), its main components, their interactions and interfaces
Creating designs supporting both functional needs as well as taking care of performance, resilience, reuse, maintainability, scalability and security
Being a part of and leading teams in technical architecture and development work to validate the architecture and design
Collaborating closely with system architects, product owners, product managers and other stakeholders
We are currently building software on modern frameworks and technologies which gives good opportunities to develop world leading products in our business. We are using Azure DevOps as our development environment where our Scrum based work is managed, and our Test Automation and CI/CD environment is run.
Who you are
To be successful in this role you have a strong background in the full lifecycle of designing, developing, testing, deploying, operating and maintaining system software solutions.
For this position, we see that you:
Have professional experience in building systems using a micro-services architecture on .Net Core platform and/or Microsoft Azure
Have at least ten years of experience using C# and TypeScript/JavaScript as implementation languages
Have experience in one or more of following technology areas Docker, Kubernetes, RabbitMQ, SQL databases, UI frameworks like Vue.
Experience in architecture modelling and software design patterns
Have great communication and presentation skills
Are excellent in written and spoken English, Swedish is a bonus
Have at least a Bachelor university degree from IT, Computer science or similar education
We put a lot of value into that you are a good fit for the team. You thrive in an innovative environment, have a curious approach, and grow from finding solutions to problems in your work. You are a communicative person who easily builds new professional relationships. We work very closely together, helping and supporting each other in order to grow as a team.
Additional Information
For more information regarding the position, please contact Mikael Särnqvist, Director System Software Engineering, Mikael.sarnqvist@emerson.com
.
We follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy as soon as we find the right person, so do not hesitate in submitting your application! Welcome with your application no later than 2023-01-31.
About us
Our Commitment to Our People
Across the globe, we are united by a singular Purpose: We drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable.
We invest in our employees to ensure they have the marketplace knowledge, skills, and competencies to bring this Purpose to life while competing and leading in a global economy.
Our training programs focus on end-to-end development, from onboarding through senior leadership.
Our success is measured by the positive impact we make on people, our communities, and the world through our unwavering focus on environmental, social, and regulatory progress. Learn more about us!
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
At Emerson, we are committed to fostering a culture where every employee is valued and respected for their unique experiences and perspectives. We believe a diverse and inclusive work environment contributes to the rich exchange of ideas and diversity of thoughts, that inspires innovation and brings the best solutions to our customers.
This philosophy is fundamental to living our company's values and our responsibility to leave the world in a better place. Learn more about our Culture & Values and about Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Emerson.
About Emerson
Emerson is a leading global technology, software and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets.
Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs.
Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure.
Every day, our global workforce fulfills our unified Purpose and lives out the Values we hold close as an organization: Integrity, Safety & Quality, Support Our People, Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Collaboration, and Innovation.
Our Causes - Planet, Humanity, Champion, Inclusion and Future - shape, define and fuel Emerson's culture while inspiring our innovative spirit and driving our focus.
Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or recently received your master's degree, you'll find opportunities with us. Join our team and start your journey today!
