Senior Software Developer To Teledyne Flir!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-03-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join Teledyne FLIR Defense, a global leader in defense technologies, as a Senior software developer and be at the forefront of innovation. If you're excited about making a difference and working with cutting-edge technologies, this role at Teledyne FLIR defense in Stockholm is the place for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Teledyne FLIR Defense is a global leader in defense technologies and integrated sensing solutions with 15,000 employees globally. They are now looking for passionate and talented Senior software developer to help them continue to lead the way in surveillance technology. If you're excited about making a difference in the world and working with cutting-edge technologies, this is the place for you!
You are offered
• A Friendly and Inclusive Culture: Join a team that values collaboration, problem-solving, and creativity.
• Global Team: Work alongside passionate colleagues from around the world.
• Great Team and Culture: Collaborate with other talented engineers in a supportive environment.
• Financially Stable and Growing Company: Be part of a company that is financially secure and expanding.
• Healthcare Benefits: Access to healthcare benefits, free gym, and various sports activities.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain software in C/C++ for embedded systems.
• Work with legacy code, including refactoring and managing large codebases.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and test software solutions.
• Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of our development processes and tools.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A master's degree or higher in a relevant field.
• Proficiency in C/C++.
• Experience with embedded systems.
• Experience with legacy code, including refactoring and managing large codebases.
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge of Python.
• Experience with Shell/Bash scripting.
• Familiarity with Linux/Debian environments.
• Experience with Jenkins and Make.
• Knowledge of FPGA development.
• Understanding of Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban).
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone who is organized, responsible, and intellectually curious. You should be proactive and ambitious. You thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment and have a flexible attitude, which is a key trait as things change quickly in our daily work.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Security Clearance
• Defense Industry Standards: Due to the high-security demands of the defense industry, you will need to undergo a background check.
• You need to be able to work in Sweden.
• This position requires access to export-controlled information or items (i.e., regulated technology or technical data per ITAR/EAR US regulations). You must be eligible to apply for and obtain the appropriate export control license from the U.S. Departments of State or Commerce.
• The position is on-site from the office in Arninge/Täby.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Since 1978, FLIR have been at the forefront of innovation continued to push boundaries. Their diversified portfolio serves a variety of applications in government and defense, helping military personnel operate efficiently and effectively in various environments. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15111014". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9215668