Senior Software Developer to PerkinElmer
2024-06-06
When joining PerkinElmer, you select an experienced and trusted leader in scientific solutions, with the support of a global service network and distribution centers, providing the right solution, at the right time, to meet critical customer needs. With over an 80+ year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver our broad portfolio of analytical solutions, and OneSource services.
PerkinElmer in Stockholm is looking for a motivated, experienced senior software development engineer professional to accelerate our growth of our Perten instrumentation which tests quality and performance in the Food Industry. Perten Instruments, a part of PerkinElmer's Food Solutions business, has a rich 60-year legacy of providing leading testing instrumentation to the food industry, including near-infrared, process NIR, and rheology solutions.
As a Senior Back-end Engineer, you will play a critical role in developing and maintaining the cloud infrastructure and services that power the Food instrument. We think that you have prior experience in AWS C# .NET windows stack, CQRS, Event Sourcing, and DDD, as you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing scalable and resilient systems. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to architect solutions that leverage these principles to enhance our products' performance, reliability, and maintainability. This role requires a deep understanding of distributed systems, event-driven architectures, and domain modelling. Write clean, maintainable, and testable code, following industry best practices and coding standards. Participate in architectural discussions and contribute to the overall system design.
Identify and address performance bottlenecks, security vulnerabilities, and other issues in the back-end infrastructure. Monitor and troubleshoot production systems to ensure their stability and availability. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to debug and troubleshoot issues in legacy code bases.
Work tasks
• Develop and maintain scalable, reliable, and high-performance backend systems using C#, .NET, IIS, SQL Server and AWS
• Understand and analyze legacy software systems to identify areas for improvement, updates, and modernization
• Collaborate with stakeholders, architects, and developers to devise strategies for upgrading and migrating legacy systems
• Develop and implement plans for refactoring, rewriting, or integrating new functionalities into existing software
• Perform maintenance tasks, bug fixes, and optimizations on legacy codebases
• Design and optimize databases and data models to efficiently store and retrieve large volumes of data
• Conduct thorough code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure high-quality codebase
• Bachelor/Master of Science in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)
• Proven work experience (5+ years) in software development using C# and .NET framework.
• Database: Microsoft SQL server
• Proficiency in designing and deploying applications on AWS cloud services (e.g., EC2, Load balancer, S3, Lambda)
• Strong knowledge of software architecture, design patterns, and best practices.
• Experience of working with Rest API and Microservices based architecture
• You have experience building micro services and can decompose large monoliths into highly scalable, distributed, smaller components that follow micro service paradigms.
• Proficiency in writing efficient and optimized SQL queries
It is meritorious if you have
• Hands on experience in implementing Software Design Patterns and Enterprise level Design patterns [ e.g. Pub-Sub, DDD, CQRS and event sourcing]
• Experience with DevOps practices, CI/CD pipelines, and infrastructure as code tools is a plus
• Experience with modernization strategies, refactoring, and migration of legacy systems is a plus.
• Adaptability and willingness to work with diverse technologies and systems.
• You are comfortable with asynchronous programming, event driven architectures and writing decoupled applications.
• Drive continuous improvement by staying updated with emerging technologies and industry trends in AWS
• Background with database design, from crafting a schema from scratch, to writing efficient queries. Candidate should understand execution plans and how to utilize indexes
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
For 85 years, PerkinElmer has pushed the boundaries of science from food to health to the environment. We've always pursued science with a clear purpose - to help our customers achieve theirs. Our expert team brings technology and intangibles, like creativity, empathy, diligence, and a spirit of collaboration, in equal measure, to fulfill our customers' desire to work better, innovate better, and create better. READ MORE HERE Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
