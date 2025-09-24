Senior Software Developer to ABB Marine & Ports
2025-09-24
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead.
Your role and responsibilities
Join Our Team in Västerås as a Senior Software Developer for Marine and Ports Innovation!
Are you ready to revolutionize the world of container crane automation? At ABB, we are at the forefront of transforming how shipping companies handle containers, providing reliable, swift, and cost-efficient solutions. As a key player in the industry, our Ports division specializes in cutting-edge automation and information systems for motion control across various container cranes, making us the global leader in crane systems.
As a Senior Software Developer , you will play a crucial role in our dynamic R&D teams, actively shaping the entire product development life cycle - from concept to delivery. Your primary focus will be on designing and implementing innovative software solutions to enhance crane automation.
Responsibilities:
Senior Developer: Be a part of product development, from concept to delivery with focus on implementation.
Collaborate Effectively: Work closely with stakeholders to ensure alignment and create impactful solutions.
Team Player: Contribute your expertise as an integral part of our collaborative software development team.
End-to-End Involvement: Participate in every stage of the product development life cycle - from requirement gathering to implementation and testing.
Qualifications for the Role
You have a bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Minimum 5 years of software development as a team leader
Technologies that you need to be familiar with:
o Java/C#/C++
o Linux
o Microsoft Azure DevOps
o Containers, Docker/Podman
o Web development with Angular or React.
Experience from crane automation and technical lead are meritorious.
As a person you are driven with an outward personality with strong customer focus and team cooperation
You are highly self-driven, have a positive attitude to new ideas.
You have a desire to learn new things and deepen your knowledge.
Since you will work in a global company, you need to master English in both speech and writing, Swedish language skills are meriting.
What's in it for you?
We want you to bring your full self to work-your ideas, your energy, your ambition. You'll have the tools and freedom to grow your skills, shape your path, and take on challenges that matter. Here, your work creates impact you can see and feel, every day.
We invest in our people with benefits that go beyond the basics because your future matters.
More about us
Join a company that is actively shaping the future of global port automation. As a Senior Software Developer and Product Owner, you'll be at the forefront of innovation, working from our vibrant office in Västerås. If you are passionate about cutting-edge technology, thrive in a collaborative environment, and are ready to make a significant impact in the world of crane automation, we invite you to be a part of our dynamic team.
Apply now and be a driving force in the evolution of marine and port automation!
Recruiting Manager Anders Jonsson, +46724644745, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is October 19th.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
