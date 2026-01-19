Senior Service Sales Support - Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2026-01-19
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are now looking for a skilled and customer-focused professional to join our HVDC Service team in Ludvika as Senior Service Sales Support. This position is a replacement hire, and you will step into a key role with established customer relationships and strategic responsibilities.
In this role, you will be responsible for supporting and developing service sales activities, with a strong focus on customer engagement, spare parts tendering, and long-term planning. You will work closely with one of our local customer centers and act as the first point of contact, ensuring continuity and excellence in service delivery.
HVDC technology has been transforming power transmission for over 60 years, enabling efficient long-distance electricity transport and supporting the integration of renewable energy sources. At Hitachi Energy, we are proud to help customers worldwide improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and drive sustainable energy solutions.
Does this seem interesting to you? Apply today!
Your responsibilities
Act as the primary point of contact for local service center, managing communication and coordination.
Travel to customer sites to understand operational needs and build tailored service strategies.
Collaborate with customers to define long-term investment plans and service solutions.
Lead and manage spare parts tendering processes with precision and customer focus.
Support the sales team with strategic insights and proactive engagement.
Coordinate internally across departments to ensure seamless service execution.
Represent Hitachi Energy in customer meetings, driving alignment and satisfaction.
Your background
A university degree in engineering, business, or a related field.
Extensive experience in technical sales, service delivery, or customer relationship management-ideally within the energy or industrial sector.
Proven ability to manage and grow customer accounts, with a strong focus on strategic planning and solution development.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build trust and influence stakeholders.
Experience working in cross-functional environments and managing complex projects.
Structured, proactive, and results-driven approach to work.
Fluent in English, both written and spoken; additional languages are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements.
Recruiting Manager Jonny Gustavsson jonny.p.gustavsson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9690471