Senior Scrum Master
2025-02-17
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world. At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful.
Job Summary
We are seeking an experienced Scrum Master with 8 to 12 years of experience to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in SAFe Agile and Scrum methodologies. This hybrid role requires excellent English language skills and offers a day shift schedule with no travel requirements.
The role is situated in Malmö or Helsingborg.
Responsibilities
In your role, you'll facilitate daily stand-ups, sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives to ensure effective Agile practices. You'll coordinate with cross-functional teams to deliver high-quality software products. Your guidance on Agile and Scrum best practices will enhance team performance and foster continuous improvement.
You'll work with product owners to prioritize and manage the product backlog, aligning it with business goals. By monitoring team progress and addressing impediments, you'll ensure timely delivery. Leading process improvements, you'll boost efficiency and productivity.
Communication and collaboration with team members, stakeholders, and other departments are key. You'll provide regular updates on project status, risks, and issues. Ensuring high quality and adherence to standards, you'll support the team in planning work and setting achievable goals.
Fostering a positive team environment, you'll promote trust and transparency. Using Agile tools like Jira or Trello, you'll manage and track project progress effectively.
To excel, you'll need a strong understanding of Agile and Scrum, practical experience, excellent communication skills, and proficiency in Agile tools. Your problem-solving skills will help you proactively address issues, ensuring smooth project execution.
Certifications Required
Certified ScrumMaster (CSM) or Professional Scrum Master (PSM) or SAFe advanced Scrum
About us
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
