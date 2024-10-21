Senior Scientist, SPR & Biophysics | AstraZeneca | Göteborg
2024-10-21
Are you a scientist with expertise in Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and a passion for applying biophysical tools to advance drug discovery? Do you want to expand the impact of SPR and related techniques in transformative research projects, while growing your career at a company dedicated to developing life-changing treatments? AstraZeneca has an exciting opportunity for you!
Brief information about the assignment
Location: Gothenburg (Mölndal)
Job Type: Consultancy assignment
Assignment Duration: 2025-01-15 to 2026-01-14, with a strong possibility of extension
About the Role
As a Senior Scientist, your main focus will be on characterizing molecular interactions using Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) and other cutting-edge biophysical techniques. In this one-year contract position, you will design and implement advanced SPR assays, optimize methods, and conduct screening activities to support drug discovery efforts across multiple therapeutic areas.
In this role, you will:
• Lead the design, optimization, and execution of SPR assays for complex research projects.
• Conduct in-depth experiments to understand binding kinetics, affinity, and thermodynamics, ensuring accurate data collection and analysis.
• Integrate SPR data with broader research findings to provide a comprehensive understanding of drug mechanisms.
• Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to ensure that SPR and biophysical findings contribute meaningfully to research outcomes.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in SPR and related biophysical technologies.
This position offers you the opportunity to significantly shape project directions and outcomes, while also learning new techniques and developing leadership skills in a collaborative environment. AstraZeneca encourages innovation and professional development, providing an ideal setting for scientists looking to make a meaningful impact in drug discovery.
Requirements
• Ph.D. or equivalent in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or a related field with a focus on biophysical techniques to characterize molecular interactions, preferably SPR (or something similar system)
• Extensive experience with SPR and other biophysical techniques such as NMR, ITC, DSF, HDX-MS, and single molecule methods.
• Proficiency with surface-based biosensor platforms (e.g., Biacore, Nicoya, Octet, WAVEsystem) including assay development and optimization.
• Expertise in developing, troubleshooting, and optimizing biosensor assays for high-throughput screening and kinetic data analysis, with proficiency in data analysis software (e.g., Biacore Insight, WAVEcontrol) and protein sample preparation to ensure high-quality samples for biophysical studies.
• Strong theoretical and practical knowledge in protein-ligand interactions.
• Proven ability to work both independently and as part of a team, with excellent communication skills.
• A goal-oriented, problem-solving attitude, with a passion for contributing to impactful scientific discoveries.
Why Join AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, they seize opportunities to drive change and make a real impact in healthcare. By joining them, you will contribute to life-changing medicines and pioneering research, while working in a stimulating and innovative environment. Take this chance to be part of a team that's finding new ways to transform ideas into reality.
How to Apply
To apply for this position, click on "Apply" above, fill out the form and attach your CV. A cover letter is optional. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact recruiter Oscar Sahlin at 072-204 84 03.
