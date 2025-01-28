Senior Scientist/Scientist in the Microphysiological Systems | AstraZeneca
Lernia Bemanning AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2025-01-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lernia Bemanning AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in flow cytometry and cell culture, or are you starting to build your expertise in advanced cell models? At AstraZeneca, we are looking for motivated scientists at different levels of experience to join our Microphysiological Systems (MPS) team. Whether you are a seasoned professional or early in your career, we want to hear from you!
Brief information about the assignment:
Location: Gothenburg (Mölndal)
Type of employment: Consultancy assignment
Assignment duration: 2025-04-01 to 2026-03-31, with the possibility of extension
About the Role
Depending on your background, you will take on responsibilities tailored to your experience level.
As a Scientist:
You will contribute to the development, characterization, and application of advanced cell models. Your focus will be on laboratory work, data analysis, and supporting drug projects with high-quality in vitro data.
As a Senior Scientist:
You will take a leading role in developing and optimizing flow cytometry assays and advanced cell models. You will provide scientific expertise, drive innovation, and contribute to study design and interpretation while collaborating across departments to address emerging therapeutic needs.
Responsibilities Include
(Responsibilities will vary depending on the role level, but may include the following:)
• Designing, executing, and analyzing flow cytometry-based assays for cell characterization and functional analysis.
• Developing and optimizing advanced cell culture models, including 3D cultures like spheroids or organoids.
• Performing in vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, ELISAs, staining, and imaging).
• Working with microfluidic chips and contributing to automation workflows.
• Collaborating across teams to support mechanisms of action studies, target identification, and candidate drug evaluation.
About You
We are looking for candidates with a passion for science and a problem-solving mindset. Whether you are early in your career or bring significant experience, we value your ability to engage and collaborate with others to deliver results.
Essential for the Scientist role:
• Master's degree + 2 years of relevant experience.
• Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering or similar
• Strong hands-on cell culture experience
• Experience with primary cells or hPSCs
• Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays e.g., ELISAs)
• Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis
• Data visualization and statistical analysis
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
• Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery
Essential for the Senior Scientist role:
• Master's degree + 4 years of relevant experience.
• Background in Pharmacy, Biology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Medical Biosciences, Bioengineering, or similar.
• Proficiency in flow cytometry, including assay development, troubleshooting, and data interpretation.
• Hands-on cell culture experience.
• Versatile in-vitro analytical methods (e.g., qPCR, staining and high-content imaging, plate-based assays such as ELISAs).
• Independent study design, laboratory work, and data analysis.
• Data visualization and statistical analysis.
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills in English, both verbal and written.
• Strong ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
Desired for both roles:
• Experience with 3D cell culture (e.g., spheroids, organoids).
• Familiarity with microfluidic chips and automation workflows.
• Experience in pharmaceutical or biotech industries.
As One of Us
As an employed staffing consultant at Lernia, you will always receive a competitive salary, vacation benefits, pension contributions, insurance coverage, and be part of our collective agreement. We care about your well-being, which is why we offer all our consultants wellness allowances and access to occupational health services. During your employment, you will have a dedicated consultant manager responsible for your assignment, ensuring you thrive at your workplace while supporting and developing you in your professional role.
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's leading staffing and recruitment companies, with a presence across the country. Through our extensive network, we offer exciting jobs with attractive employers and brands, helping you develop your skills and career, both in the short and long term.
How to Apply
To apply for this position, click on the "Apply" link above and fill out the form. For any questions or inquiries, please contact recruiter Oscar Sahlin at oscar.sahlin@lernia.se
.
We conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lernia Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556472-7013) Arbetsplats
Lernia Bemanning & Rekrytering Jobbnummer
9129785