Senior Scientist - NGS Molecular Biologist
Senior Scientist - NGS Molecular Biologist - 12 month assigment - AstraZeneca
Are you an experienced scientist with great expertise in Next Generation Sequencing and Molecular Biology? We have an opening suitable for you!
Right now, we are looking for a passionate and hard-working Molecular Biologist with NGS skills to join our NGS & Transcriptomics function within the Centre of Genomic Research Department at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, as one of our group members is going on parental leave. You will contribute with your expertise in applying molecular biology and NGS to progress drug development pipelines and disease/biology understanding.
What you will do:
This is a hands-on laboratory-based role to effectively support and deliver various clinical and preclinical projects across multiple diseases, species and drug modalities.
Our team is a collaborative group, and you will engage in the supervision and mentorship of other scientists, ensuring that methods run expertly and accurately, developing and guiding the set-up of new techniques. Included in the role is also to nurture strong collaborative relationships with the project investigators, key partners, and data scientists to ensure the smooth running of projects.
In this role you will:
• Utilize prior practical laboratory experience in transcriptomics data generation with a strong emphasis on automation technologies.
• Contribute to planning and execution of projects involving new omics technologies.
• Provide experimental support to project teams.
• Ensure compliance with Safety, Health, and Environmental regulations as well as AstraZeneca's corporate responsibility policies.
• Develop a comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and identify opportunities for new business initiatives.
• Collaborate with a wide range of scientists from different backgrounds to ensure the highest quality of research.
• Develop and validate cutting edge protocols for the simplification of multiomic research.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we are driven by our desire to understand and reveal new insights. We are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions, make bold decisions, and dig deep into the biology of complex diseases. We are committed to making an impact on patients' lives by improving patient access to healthcare globally. Our values guide everything we do at AstraZeneca. They power our belief in What Science Can Do - a belief in its potential to redefine what's possible.
So, what's next? If this sounds like your next challenge - please don't hesitate to apply!
