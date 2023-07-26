Senior Scientist - Immune Cell Therapy
2023-07-26
Job description
Are you an experienced scientist in the field of immune cell therapy? Would you like to apply your immunology expertise and turn your ideas into life-changing cell-based medicines for the non-oncology diseases? Join us and be a key player in the build of our new Biopharmaceuticals R&D Cell Therapy department. Together we will push the boundaries of Science!
Biopharmaceuticals R&D is committed to the development of next-generation innovative medicines, and we are building a Cell Therapy Department across disease areas within Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) and Respiratory and Inflammation (R&I). The Cell Therapy Department will bring together 50 specialists across Europe and the U.S. to support the organization with cell therapy expertise and capabilities, while working in close collaboration with experts globally to leverage the existing and emerging cell platforms, novel cell engineering and gene editing technologies.
Responsibilities
What you'll do:
Building on your background in immunology you will apply your skills in a regenerative medicine setting, working collaboratively with project leaders, in vitro, and in vivo scientists, and therapy area specialists to ensure efficient progress of Cell Therapy projects. The role is focused on laboratory-based activities and you will use your scientific expertise to design and run experiments and deliver high quality data.
You will play a leading role in developing our scientific capabilities and presenting your work both internally and externally, working in a highly cross disciplinary environment with local and international colleagues.
Accountabilities include:
• Independently assess and report data with little or no guidance, in a clear and concise manner, with an understanding of its implications within the overall context of drug discovery to support project decisions and milestones
• Communicate and share relevant information between distinct projects within the bioscience department as well as across other functions and externally
• Keep up to date with relevant scientific literature and technology platforms as well as writing and publishing scientific papers
• May lead projects and a small team of project researchers.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
In this role it is essential to have good social and communication skills, be collaborative and a strong team player. You should be able to work independently, take own initiatives and have a positive, goal oriented and problem-solving attitude. You also have:
• Ph.D. in Cell Biology, Immunology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic or industrial experience
• Strong background in cell and molecular immunology with experience in CAR-T, Natural Killer or T regulatory cells or other immune cell therapy development
• Extensive experience in culturing and expanding immune cells
• Extensive experience in advanced multi-color flow cytometry and FACS
• Proficiency in assays interrogating immune cell function, such as cellular activation, cytokine release, proliferation, cytotoxicity/suppression
• Excellent presentation, communication, and organizational skills
Desirable for the role:
• Track record of high-quality publications, patents, and/or developing pipeline projects in a pharmaceutical or biotechnology setting
• Experience with gene engineering/editing of primary immune cells including CRISPR/Cas9, viral/ non-viral engineering, base editing, etc.
