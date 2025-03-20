Senior Sales Specialist Systems/Products
2025-03-20
The opportunity
Are you enthusiastic about the latest technological advancements and their global impact? Are you looking for a future-proof job where you can create a better future for yourself and others? Then be sure to read on! We offer you the opportunity to turn your passion into a career.
We're searching for you that wants to join our team in the position Senior Sales Specialist, where you will focus on selling our Products from our portfolio.
As a Senior Sales Specialist, you will be part of our Swedish Grid Automation Sales Team. We provide solutions for substation automation systems, control and protection, cyber security, communication and telecontrol technology. The team is highly motivated with a strong customer and service-oriented approach. It is our ambition to provide high quality service, delivering solutions aligned with customers' needs.
At Hitachi Energy, you will find a great working environment to learn, to develop and to contribute to our company's vision of advancing the world's energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure!
This position is based in Västerås, Sweden. You will serve customers all over Sweden.
Please consider applying even if you do not have all the core competences listed below; we would like to hear from you in order to assess how your experiences and expertise can fit into our team.
How you'll make an impact
You implement the sales strategy and growth plans.
You establish long-term customer relationships, understand their requirements and regulations, demonstrate technical knowledge, and ensure customer satisfaction.
You sell the product portfolio, monitor sales proposals and tenders, prepare service offerings, communicate contract details, and manage the administrative sales process.
You act as a marketer and salesperson during marketing activities, translating customer needs into relevant service offerings and solutions.
You conduct sales calls, perform customer facility walk-throughs, generate sales leads, and develop new market opportunities based on market trends.
You provide technical direction for service sales training to less-experienced staff and support management with key data and insights on markets and effective service selling tactics.
To live Hitachi Energy's core values of safety, integrity and diversity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You have a Bachelor's degree or higher in a technical- or business discipline.
Preferably you have at least 5 years of experience in sales/sales support. It is meritorious if you have been working within power systems/solutions.
You are Fluent in Swedish and English, spoken and written alike.
You are structured, persistent and well-organized in your way of working.
You are experienced in sales planning, forecasting and budgeting.
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
If you have experience in business development, it is considered meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with. Embrace Diversity and Innovation and join our team at Hitachi Energy! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and might result with the advertisement being unposted with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Joel Dahlberg, joel.dahlberg@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +46 107-38 16 42 ; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Lead Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
VÄSTERÅS
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
9235441