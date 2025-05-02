Senior Sales Executive
Volvo Business Services AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2025-05-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Logivity is a spin off from the Volvo Group, offering digital solutions to the transport industry. We're bringing a next-generation, open platform to the logistics market, designed to transform the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions.
Our purpose is to play a vital part in the transformation towards Net Zero Emission Transportations, where we see connectivity and collaboration as vital.
Join our innovative team and shape the future of transport and logistics!
Logivity is a spin-off from the Volvo Group, offering digital solutions to the transport industry. We're bringing a next-generation, open platform to the logistics market, designed to transform the industry by addressing inefficiencies and promoting sustainable transport solutions. Our aim is to make all transport sustainable by using the power of shared data and trusted collaboration, thereby playing a vital role in the transformation towards net zero emission transportation.
Now, as we scale across Europe, we're looking for a driven and experienced Senior Sales Executive to help us lead the expansion. This is a rare opportunity to join a fast-growing tech company at the forefront of digital transformation in logistics-and to play a defining role in our growth journey.
You're a commercially driven, hands-on sales professional with solid experience in B2B SaaS-ideally with exposure to logistics, supply chain, or sustainability tech. You're comfortable leading the entire sales journey: from the first outreach to a cold prospect, all the way through to negotiating and closing complex enterprise deals.
You know how to identify high-potential leads, ask the right questions to uncover real business challenges, and position a solution that delivers long-term value. You've worked with mid to large enterprises, often navigating multi-stakeholder environments with decision-makers across operations, procurement, IT, and the C-suite. Whether you're meeting a logistics manager on-site at a distribution center or presenting a digital transformation roadmap in a boardroom, you adapt your style, ask insightful questions, and build genuine trust.
Your approach to sales is consultative and strategic-not transactional. You focus on long-term partnerships, and you're not afraid to dig deep to understand what matters most to a customer. You've closed big, often technical deals and know that listening well is just as important as pitching well. You enjoy working closely with product and customer success teams to ensure smooth handovers and long-lasting impact post-sale.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, you're equally confident developing go-to-market strategies as you are rolling up your sleeves and prospecting new leads. You're excited by the idea of joining a company in a high-growth phase, where your voice matters and your ideas can shape the future of the business. You're collaborative, curious, and solutions-oriented-someone who thrives in a flat, agile team where people pitch in across roles.
You likely bring a minimum 8-12 years of experience in B2B sales, ideally within SaaS or logistics tech, and you have a solid understanding of the challenges faced by transport buyers and operational decision-makers. You're based in or near Gothenburg and hold a valid Swedish work permit.
If you're looking for a role where you can make a measurable impact, work across the full sales cycle, and help define how a high-potential tech company scales, Logivity could be the right place for you.
We're reviewing applications on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before the final deadline 2025-05-18. If you're interested, don't wait.
Let's build the future of logistics-together.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20898-43356558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mattias Fribert 00000 Jobbnummer
9317525