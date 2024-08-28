Senior Risk Manager
2024-08-28
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We offer a job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally.
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Risk Manager to join our team. You will be responsible for overseeing strategic risk management and represent Scania Procurement cross-functionally with your expertise, both at Scania and TRATON Group.
This role requires a deep understanding of risk management principles and the ability to develop and implement effective strategies to mitigate potential risks.
Key Responsibilities:
Create and maintain a governance framework for risk management, with input and support from the team.
Develop and implement strategic risk management policies.
Collaborate with other cross-functions to ensure a comprehensive approach to risk management.
Identify and evaluate IT solutions to support risk management processes, in coordination with team members.
Identify and assess potential risks that could impact the organization's strategic objectives, working closely with other team members.
Provide regular reports and updates to senior management on risk management activities and outcomes.
Act as an expert advisor to management on strategic risk.
Participate in conferences, events, and seminars to bring knowledge and awareness to the organization.
Qualifications:
Proven experience of strategic risk management in a globally operating company.
Knowledge in procurement and supply chain risks.
You should have focus on results and a strong ability to take initiative.
Being able to handle details while maintaining a holistic view is absolutely vital.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Experience in creating and implementing governance frameworks.
Strong presentation skills and ability to express yourself clearly and respectfully.
Proficiency in both written and spoken English; Swedish and other language skills are an advantage.
Grit is a personal trait that is highly valued - despite obstacles ahead we see things through. We always do our best!
What We Offer:
A job in an international environment with multiple contact surfaces, both internally and externally.
A motivated and curious team that works with developing the best solutions to tackle challenges and risks proactively in a complex global environment.
Opportunities to take part in conferences, events, and seminars to bring knowledge and awareness to the organization.
A corporate culture characterized by respect for the individual, continuous improvement, and putting the customer first.
Continuous investment in training and development for our employees.
Application
Apply on our website. Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than September 15th 2024.
Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the recruitment process.
We perform a background check for this position.
