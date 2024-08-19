Senior Risk and Treasury Controller
Are you ready for your next opportunity within Risk and Treasury? We are looking for an analytical and proactive individual to join our global Treasury team. If you enjoy mitigating financial risks, contributing to the further development of the Treasury function, and have experience in the financial industry, you should keep reading!
About Epiroc
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure, and natural resources industries. Using state-of-the-art technology, Epiroc develops and manufactures innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction machines, and delivers world-class service and consumables, as well as solutions for automation, digitalization, and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of 60 million SEK in 2023, and has around 17,000 dedicated employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries.
Group Treasury is the Epiroc Group's competence center for financial risk and cash management. The function is responsible for securing the Group's external funding and managing all financial risks. Group Treasury also supports the business in all matters related to currency risk, funding, and cash management.
Your Mission
You will play an essential role within Group Treasury with the mission to ensure that routines and controls are in place to minimize and mitigate all financial risks, including reporting to the team, management, and auditors. You will also have the opportunity to further develop the risk follow-up, including forward-looking risk simulations. The role also includes managing risk control for the Swedish pension fund. You will contribute to monthly closings by projecting, explaining, and reporting financial transactions. All team members are involved in interacting and supporting the business, in this role mainly related to internal funding cases and the internal dividend process. Additionally, you will lead and participate in various projects.
You will be part of a highly skilled and talented team with diverse experiences. We share knowledge and new ideas to continuously develop ourselves and our way of working. Epiroc's mission "Dare to think new" is an important part of our team foundation. You will belong to a team of ~10 people, often working with tight deadlines, so we value a flexible mindset with a willingness to collaborate and support each other when needed.
Location and travel
This position is located in Sickla Stockholm, Sweden. Occasional travel may be included but is not expected in this position.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply for this position is 2024-09-19.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anna Westerlund, Group Treasurer, anna.westerlund@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Lovisa Torbacke, Recruitment specialist, lovisa.torbacke@epiroc.com
We have already made our choices regarding advertising channels and consulting providers, and kindly request not to be contacted regarding such inquiries.
Your Profile
To succeed in this position, you should have a strong understanding of, and interest in, the financial markets and financial instruments. You have previous experience in corporate Treasury and/or a Bank. The role requires a high level of risk awareness and the ability to proactively raise any concerns that may arise. For this position you need to have fluent Swedish and English skills in both writing and speaking.
You are a strong team player with high integrity and the ability to think independently. While being detail-oriented, you also understand and respect the overall picture. You are goal-oriented and know how to set and follow through on priorities, often with tight timelines. Finally, you are an engaged individual who enjoys being involved in the day-to-day operations. It is advantageous if you have leadership qualities. Ersättning
