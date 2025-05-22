Senior Reverse Engineer
2025-05-22
As a Senior Reverse Engineer at Embark you will be part of the Anti-Cheat team focusing on creating a safe, secure and fair environment for players of our games.
The Anti-Cheat team at Embark is a centralized team responsible for all anti-cheat efforts.
The role of Senior Reverse Engineer includes driving our anti-cheat reverse engineering efforts mainly for two of our projects as a starting point.
Your passion for technology and games is what is driving you to great success. By being curious and experimental you aim to solve problems in a game-changing way.
Your work would primarily involve building critical in-house expertise on cheat technologies, enhancing our ability to detect cheats and defend against them.
Example of responsibilities
Conducting debugging and reverse engineering on cheats using tools like IDA and/or Ghidra
Providing the anti-cheat team with effective countermeasures against cheats
Staying on top of trends regarding game cheats
Researching the latest advancements in cheat technologies both software and hardware related
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
Documented experience in reverse engineering
Documented experience with software-/hardware-based cheat technologies
Good understanding of x64-86 systems programming
Good understanding of Windows internals
Good understanding of network protocols and security
Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
