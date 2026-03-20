Senior Researcher Machining
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2026-03-20
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Do you thrive working with a combination of technology development and collaborating with people with different competencies? Are you experienced in grinding & superfinishing processes? Do you enjoy cutting-edge research & innovation? Are you passionate about being an essential part of bringing research to business?
Then you could be our next...
Senior Researcher Machining
SKF is all about bold innovation, execution with speed and outstanding quality. Bring your passion for new technologies and experience in machining processes, and you will be part of the core technical team, Manufacturing Technology. In this highly technical role, you will be a key team member, overcoming complex technical challenges to enhance the value of the machining processes where collaboration is essential from an internal as well as external point of view.
The Manufacturing Technology team are composed of a pool of experts skilled in multiple technology areas essential for a leading bearing supplier: material science (steel and non-metallic materials), manufacturing processes (such as heat treatment, grinding, superfinishing and forming), non-destructive testing, cleanliness, NVH & diagnostics.
You will be the reference and owner of machining knowledge, interacting globally with colleagues, customers, and industry experts from universities to suppliers. This pivotal role will require handling of process specifications related to machining technology, contributing to boost innovation momentum and securing cutting-edge technologies.
Key responsibilities
Being the reference for technology development in machining processes and the organization in various projects and activities, as a senior researcher in machining.
Maintain a technology community within SKF for the specific technology area.
Perform gatekeeping by monitoring external developments, creating an external network including university cooperation, and presenting gatekeeping results to affect the project portfolio.
Maintain good cooperation with external partners such as suppliers, academia, etc.
Responsible for supporting the machining strategies and roadmaps for your domain of knowledge.
Execute & deliver in projects and activities related to the specific technology area.
Your profile
PhD in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics or similar; with focus in Material Science
At least 5 years experience in leading R&D development
Strong communication skills
Strong focus on people and leadership
Strong in stakeholder management
Proven project management skills
Knowledge on tribology, abrasive tools, cutting fluids and process monitoring
In depth understanding of the physics involved in abrasive cutting
Interest in processing monitoring and modelling
Deep understanding of machining (grinding and superfinishing) equipment
Experience from manufacturing environment and machine tool knowledge is qualifying
Experience in equipment setup optimization
Experience with investigating part quality after processing
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Availability to travel
This is the right place for you if you're looking for:
A technical leadership role where you can deepen your expertise and build a strong foundation in advanced engineering.
Cross-functional collaboration with product and process engineering, development teams, manufacturing, standardization, and purchasing.
Opportunities to train and mentor others, guiding a wide technical audience - from product development teams to quality and application engineers.
Truly global collaboration, working closely with experts across regions and expanding your technical network worldwide.
A multicultural environment where you lead, inspire, and make an impact across diverse teams and customer landscapes.
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
Additional information
This position will be located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will report to the Manager of Machining & Cleanliness Technology who is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9810084