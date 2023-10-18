Senior research engineer in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
2023-10-18
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics & AI Group at Luleå University of Technology are looking for a new senior research engineer with a focus on electronics. Additionally, you will assist in general integration, and testing of electronic systems, within national and European Union research projects.
Project description
You will join an excellent team and collaborate with a diverse group of people working in the field of Robotics and AI.
Duties
• Actively working on developing and designing new electrical solutions for robotic platforms
• Actively working on integrating electrical components in existing robotic platforms
• Actively maintaining electrical systems in working condition
• Assisting in maintaining electronic component inventory
• Assisting in maintaining and updating laboratory equipment
• Assisting in managing, procurements, experimentation, and field trials, within existing research projects
Qualifications
• Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in Robotics/Electrical engineering or equivalent educational background in relevant subjects.
• Knowledge and prior experience with PCB designing software, such as Autodesk Eagle.
• Knowledge and prior experience or willingness to learn electronic circuit simulations.
• Hands-on experience with soldering and working with electronic circuits.
• Meritorious to have knowledge in programming with C++ and/or Python
Further information
Fulltime time position for 12 months, with a possibility for extension. Placement: Luleå. Starting: as soon as possible or upon agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact Chaired Professor George Nikolakopoulos +46 920 491298, geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
