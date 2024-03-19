Senior research engineer in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
2024-03-19
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Robotics & AI Group at Luleå University of Technology is looking for new senior research engineers with a focus on hardware development for autonomous robots.
Additionally, you will assist in hardware integration and testing, within national and European Union research projects.
Project description
You will join an excellent team and collaborate with a diverse group of people working in the field of Robotics and AI. The Research engineers will work in 3 main directions.
Duties
• Electrical engineering
• As an electrical engineer you will design and build new electrical solutions including electrical schematics, PCB designs, and hands-on electrical circuit building.
• This position requires skills in Mechatronics/Electrical/Robotics engineering.
• Mechanical engineering
• As a mechanical engineer you will design and build innovative hardware solutions including 3D CAD design, 3D printing, and hands-on robot building.
• This position requires skills in Mechatronics/Mechanical/Robotics engineering.
• Soft robotics
• As a Soft robotics engineer you will develop, design, and build soft robotics structures, including working with pneumatical actuators and smart materials.
• This position requires skills in Biomechanics/Mechatronics/Robotics
• Research engineers will also support the group in various other tasks, for example:
• Lab development and maintenance
• Maintenance and development of existing robotics platforms
• Support during in-lab and in-field experiments
Qualifications
• Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in /Mechatronic/Mechanical/Electrical/Biomechanics/Robotics engineering or equivalent educational background in relevant subjects.
• Knowledge and prior experience with engineering and robotics software, for example:
• 3D CAD software (preferably Autodesk Inventor)
• PCB EDA software (preferably Autodesk Eagle)
• CAD/CAM software
• Simulation software (Gazebo, Unity, FEM/FEA)
• ROS (Robot Operating System)
• Arduino programming
• Hands-on experience in developing and building robot-like platforms, structures, and devices.
Additional qualifications (preferable)
• B driving license (EU)
• Drone pilot permit (EU)
• Basic skills in low-level programming
Further information
Fulltime time position for 12 months, with a possibility for extension. Placement: Luleå. Starting: as soon as possible or upon agreement.
For further information about the position, please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor, (+46) 920- 491298, geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, (+46) 920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46) 920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 9 April 2024
