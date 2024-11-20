Senior Research Engineer GTC - Solid Mechanics
2024-11-20
About Us
The Global Technology Center (GTC) is where we at GKN Aerospace work together to develop the technologies for the future. We make it possible for the company to meet the current and future challenges of the industry, to offer better products to our customers and to grow as a market leader. We work to deliver a sustainable aviation. To fulfill our mission, we establish and maintain strategic technology relationships/partnerships with key customers, companies and academia, we find new R&D opportunities that help us to mature technologies to TRL 6, we manage IP, we invest in infrastructure, and especially, we invest in our people
About the Role
The Product Verification department at GTC is a team of 12 skilled solid mechanics working in different multidisciplinary project teams dedicated to the design and development of future product solutions for commercial engines, and we are now looking for a Senior Solid Mechanics Engineer to help us in our task of reaching the goal of sustainable aeroengines. As a solid mechanics engineer, you will contribute to the concept generation and dimensioning of engine/demonstrator/test rig components and be responsible for ensuring their structural integrity.
Are you interested in being part of the development of the next generation
Job Responsibilities
• Contribute to different phases of development of product technology with your skills and experience in solid mechanics.
• Support concept generation and dimensioning of engine/demonstrator/test rig components using your expertise in FE, strength, fatigue and fracture mechanics.
• Define and establish analysis and verification logic in order to meet the technology/component/product solution requirements and targets.
• Validate methods and designs through analysis of simulations and testing.
• Document and present analysis results internally and to external partners.
• Identify technology gaps and new possibilities for technology development.
• Contribute to the development of GKN as a 'Great Place to Work', aligned with the core principles: safe, innovative, open & honest, care & respect, and ownership.
Job Qualifications
• Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering or other relevant engineering field.
• 5+ years of professional experience as a CAE engineer in solid mechanics, preferably in the aerospace industry.
• Knowledge and experience in CAE simulation tools, preferably ANSYS Workbench and ANSYS Mechanical (APDL). Experience in Simcenter, NASGRO is considered an advantage.
• Expertise in strength and fatigue.
• Experience in material and component testing is advantageous.
• Knowledge from manufacturing process, both conventional and additive manufacturing, is consider advantageous.
• Experience in design optimization is advantageous.
• Demonstrated programming skills in Python is advantageous.
• Proficient in English. Swedish is considered advantageous.
Personal skills
You are able to analyze complex problems and datasets to draw meaningful conclusions, and having a creative and logical approach to solving complex engineering challenges. You are attentive to details by seeking accuracy in work and ensuring that the analyses are reliable. You have good communication skills and communicate clear and effective to convey technical information to both technical and non-technical. You are also a team player with skills in collaborating effectively with other engineers and teams as well as creating networks.
Employment
This is a full-time permanent position. The place of employment is at our main site in Trollhättan, Sweden and as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in the country. Occasional travel is to be expected, both within and outside Sweden.
Application
Do not wait to submit your application! The selection process starts when the ad is published and the position may be filled before the final application date.
To maintain a structured and high-quality recruitment process, we only accept applications submitted through our recruitment tool, Careers.
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements.
