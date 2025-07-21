Senior Research Engineer
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are looking for a Senior Research Engineer for our team in Uppsala. You will, as part of R&D, contribute to the development of new products which are used in the manufacturing of leading biological drugs. As Senior Research Engineer, you will take an active part in troubleshooting of existing Cytiva processes. The Uppsala Cytiva site is a key hub with more than 1500 employees across various functions including manufacturing, marketing, quality control and QA. As such, collaboration and cross-functional activities with other functions will make up a significant and important part of your responsibilities as a Research Engineer.
This position has a strong focus on hands-on synthesis work in lab scale, specifically in development of chromatography resins for bioseparations. Hence, the person suited for this opening should enjoy working in a chemistry lab.
What you will do:
Perform experimental work within the area of surface/polymer/organic chemistry with focus on particle generation.
Provide technical expertise within the areas of chromatography resins. Solve technical problems, supporting both Research and Development projects.
Work in science projects as well as product development.
Perform primary characterization.
Independently plan and accomplish given tasks from Project Manager or Section Manager, to reach given project objectives.
Document and report results, both orally and written.
Who you are:
BSc. / MSc., or equal experience in chemistry, chemical engineering or similar.
3-5 years of work experience from a similar R&D role, preferably in the life sciences industry.
Documented laboratory experience, preferably with an organic or polymer chemistry focus.
Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and oral communication.
It would be a plus if you also have:
Experience of work with polysaccharides
Experience from emulsification work
Experience from development of chromatography resins
The ideal candidate is a structured and organized team player with a strong delivery focus and excellent interpersonal skills. To be successful in this role, the candidate should thrive in collaborative environments, take ownership of their tasks, and communicate effectively across functions to ensure successful outcomes.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and an opening can be filled before last day of application, which is August 31st, 2025. For questions, please contact hiring manager Jimmy Hedin Dahlström, jimmy.hedindahlstrom@cytiva.com
Cytiva, a Danaher operating company, offers a broad array of comprehensive, competitive benefit programs that add value to our lives. Whether it's a health care program or paid time off, our programs contribute to life beyond the job. Check out our benefits at Danaher Benefits Info.
Join our winning team today. Together, we'll accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology. We partner with customers across the globe to help them solve their most complex challenges, architecting solutions that bring the power of science to life.
For more information, visit www.danaher.com.
