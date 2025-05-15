Senior Relay Specialist
2025-05-15
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact on our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
The opportunity
Are you a collaborative, adaptable, and naturally curious engineer ready to make a real impact on the future of energy? Join our dynamic engineering team at Grid Automation Sweden in the heart of innovation! We're passionate about crafting cutting-edge control and protection systems for substation automation projects, ensuring the lights stay on and our power systems are secure and reliable.
How you'll make an impact
As a Senior Relay Engineer, you will play a key role in the successful implementation of control and protection systems for substation automation projects, with a strong focus on relay configuration. You will work closely with diverse teams of colleagues and customers to deliver high-quality solutions.
You will also be part of a world-class engineering community within our Hub Europe organization, where professionals from a variety of backgrounds collaborate to execute large-scale, complex substation automation projects globally. This is a fantastic environment to learn, grow, and contribute to the vision of a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy future.
Your mission
Collaborate closely with customers and project teams to develop and refine protection and control concepts for sub-transmission systems.
Dive into the details, configuring and testing relay systems with a commitment to quality, efficiency, and exceeding customer expectations.
Thrive in our open and supportive environment, where sharing ideas, learning from experiences, and driving continuous improvement are part of our every day.
Be a champion for safety and integrity, taking ownership of your work and actively contributing to a respectful and positive workplace for everyone.
Your background
A bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent hands-on experience in the field.
Several years of valuable experience working on Transmission and Distribution projects.
Proven proficiency in configuring and testing IEDs from a variety of leading suppliers.
A structured and proactive approach to your work, with a strong focus on delivering projects on time and within budget.
Excellent communication skills in English and Swedish are essential.
What we offer
Flexible work arrangements to support different lifestyles and personal commitments
Job security with collective agreements, occupational health care, and comprehensive parental leave support
Career development through mentorship, courses, and professional networks
An inclusive workplace with over 70 nationalities represented, fostering diversity and belonging
A culture of collaboration and innovation, where knowledge is shared, and ideas are valued
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 31/7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Jan Juntunen, jan.juntunen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Adnan Glibo, +46 107-38 63 78; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hakan Kempel hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
