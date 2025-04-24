Senior Recruiter/ Talent Acquisition Specialist
2025-04-24
We are looking for a Senior Recruiter/ Talent Acquisition Specialist for a global company in Gothenburg. Start in the beginning of June, 9 months contract to begin with.
Assignment description:
We are looking for an experienced and strategic recruiter to manage and develop recruitment processes across our global corporate functions. This individual will partner closely with our leaders to identify, attract, and secure top talent in a dynamic, international environment.
You will:
Act as a trusted advisor to hiring managers within various global functions.
Lead end-to-end recruitment processes, including job scoping, sourcing, screening, interviews, and offer management.
Ensure recruitment practices are inclusive and aligned with the company's diversity and talent strategies.
Build and maintain talent pipelines through proactive sourcing and networking-regionally and globally.
Use data and recruitment metrics to continuously improve processes and ensure high-quality delivery
Qualifications:
Minimum 5 years of relevant experience in full-cycle recruitment, with at least 2 years focusing on corporate or functional roles.
Proven experience in hiring for complex or hard-to-fill roles, preferably at the mid-to-senior level.
Comfortable working in a matrixed and international organization.
Strong sourcing capabilities, including direct search/headhunting experience
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken; additional languages are a plus
Personal traits:
Strong interpersonal and communication skills-confident in working with senior stakeholders
Proactive and organized-able to manage multiple recruitments simultaneously.
Commercially minded and consultative-balances strategic thinking with hands-on delivery.
Innovative and solution-oriented-sees opportunities in challenges and acts decisively
This role requires fluency in English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in the beginning of June, 9 months limited contract to begin with. This role requires 100% on-site work in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
