Senior R&D Engineer - Software developer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2024-09-16
Join our team in the development of the real-time, high-performance control system platform MACH (Modular Advanced Control for HVDC and FACTS).
Over 60 years ago, Hitachi Energy introduced a new way of transmitting electricity across long distances with minimum losses - High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC). HVDC technology can now deliver up to 12 gigawatts of power at voltage levels of up to 1,100 kV, covering distances of more than 3,000 kilometers.
You will be part of the product group HVDC within Hitachi Energy in Ludvika/Västerås. The MACH platform is needed to connect offshore wind power, create synthetic inertia, connect energy systems over long distances and create a robust electricity grid prepared for the future. We offer an exciting job in an international environment where you will get great possibilities to develop further within Hitachi Energy.
We are looking for a software developer with 5-7 years of experience of software and system design. In our team, you will be working in experienced and knowledgeable cross-functional teams in an agile setup.
Responsibilities
Being involved in pre-study, design and development of cutting-edge technologies that enable the current and next generation of modular advanced control for HVDC (MACH).
Developing and maintaining the MACH platform together with your highly competent colleagues.
Working in one of several agile cross-functional teams (set up according to SAFe methodology).
Further helping to develop the team's skills within the areas of fieldbus communication, real-time operating systems, computer architecture, both by taking part in, and contributing to, our great talent pool.
Working jointly with your team members to solve problems and find new solutions.
Working closely with both internal and external customers in our projects.
As an employee of Hitachi Energy you will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A M.Sc. or a B.Sc within Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Computer Science or similar field.
Solid experience in C/C++ and knowledge in C#.
You have a genuine interest in computers, programming and new technologies combined with experience from similar work.
Good understanding of embedded technologies- digital signal processing, real-time operating systems and/or multi-core systems Experience in fieldbus communication protocols such as EtherCAT, CAN 2.0, CANopen, HDLC, TDM.
Experience in debugging and root cause analysis of problems related to the above technologies.
Experience in scripting languages like Python is an added advantage.
Example of tools that we use that it is good that you have experience in Visual Studio and Git.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Ready for a new exciting challenge? Apply for the position by October 14th, 2024. We will initiate interviews as candidates apply and position will be filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found.
For more information about this role, please contact Gabriel Oliveira, gabriel.g.oliveira@hitachienergy.com
For more information about this role, please contact Gabriel Oliveira, gabriel.g.oliveira@hitachienergy.com. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tomasz Szawica, tomasz.szawica@hitachienergy.com
