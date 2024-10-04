Senior/Quantitative Risk Analyst, EAD Models
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 25263
We are looking for a Senior or Quantitative Risk Analyst to join EAD Models team at Nordea.
We are looking for credit risk model developers. The job provides an exciting mix of challenges, where different areas of knowledge and skills can be applied: developing advanced statistical models, designing internal software libraries, working with big data, analysing economic behaviour, understanding and abiding to regulatory constraints and further, to explain complex models to stakeholders on all levels across the bank.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the EAD Models team, part of the Risk Models Methodology & IRB Models unit. Working with us, you will be a part of one of the most important programs for the bank, which consists in upscaling Nordea's internal models for credit risk. There are opportunities to work on all aspects of IRB model development, scorecards, PD, LGD and CCF.
As the Quantitative Risk Analyst you will have great possibilities to develop your skills within advanced modelling - a field which is in high focus in Nordea.
Being a part of the broader Group Risk organization, you'll help ensure that compliance underpins every decision we make and every action we take. By bringing your perspectives to the team and through your focus on quality and cooperation, you will be important.
What you'll be doing:
* Develop and maintain IRB models
* Develop tools for data extraction for model development and other analysis
* Continuously work on improving methodological choices for the models and be able to clearly communicate its rationale and impact to internal and external stakeholders
* Join an open and inspiring atmosphere, where you will cooperate closely with your colleagues across the bank
* Give input to senior management and business based on data analysis and previous experience
You will join a highly professional and dedicated team of quantitative analysts with a large network across the bank and with excellent opportunities for personal and professional development. Joining the team, you'll have the opportunity to draw and leverage on your teammates' expertise and commit to excellence.
The role is based in Warszawa; Gdask; Gdynia; Helsinki; Oslo; Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share the same values with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* Are dependable, willing to speak up even when it's difficult
* Have excellent communication skills
* Are committed to empowering others
Your experience and background:
* Master's or PhD degree in a quantitative field or software development field, including but not limited to mathematics, economics, statistics, data science, software engineering, computer science or similar
* Experience in SQL, Python, SAS or similar
* Experience working with data and models
* Experience in IRB/IFRS9 or CCF modelling is required
Nice to have:
* Experience in driving deliveries, ideally in an agile environment
* Knowledge of credit risk processes would be an advantage
* Hands on experience in Big Data platforms, e.g. Hadoop
* Understanding of technologies and IT solutions used for data processing
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 14/10/2024.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
