Senior Publishing Lead
2025-12-15
We are looking for a strategic and driven Senior Publishing Lead to lead our new Publishing organisation. In this role, you will hold the pen on the publishing strategy for our titles, leading a focused operational team to bring that strategy to life. You will act as a bridge between your team, our game teams, marketing, and commercial. You won't just design strategy in a vacuum; you will own the execution of the live-service and publishing plans. You will own the publishing roadmap, drive key partnerships, and ensure our games reach their full potential across all platforms.
Example of responsibilities:
Strategic Publishing Ownership: Go beyond execution by defining the comprehensive publishing strategy. You will collaborate with Commercial to set goals, but you will own the high-level roadmap to achieve them - collaborating closely with Marketing on the execution, platforms and schedule of our go-to-market and live-service beats.
Commercial Lifecycle Management: Co-develop the game's commercial roadmap. You will partner with Commercial to define pricing structures and lifecycle beats, ensuring that our promotional calendars are executed flawlessly and adapted based on market performance.
Cross-Functional Orchestration: Serve as a key partner to the Marketing and Game Development teams. You will ensure commercial goals are woven into the game's design and marketing campaigns early on, preventing silos and aligning all teams toward a unified launch and live-service plan.
Strategic Partnerships: Identify, negotiate, and manage high-impact product partnerships (hardware, platform, brand) that elevate our titles and expand our player base.
Data-Informed Leadership: Promote a data-first culture. You will utilize sales data and analytics not just to report on the past, but to forecast trends and proactively pivot publishing tactics in real-time.
We would love if you have:
Proven Experience: Significant experience in Game Publishing, Product Management, or Commercial Operations (PC/Console focus).
Strategic Operator: You can oscillate between high-level strategy and on-the-ground execution. You don't just follow a plan; you build it and drive it to completion.
Commercial Fluency: Deep understanding of digital sales channels, pricing psychology, and live-service economics.
Collaborative Influence: Ability to build consensus and influence cross-functional teams (Marketing, Game Teams, Commercial, Execs).
(Bonus) Proven track record of negotiating complex partnerships or managing first-party platform relationships.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, color, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)! Ersättning
