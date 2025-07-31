Senior Project Manager

Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2025-07-31


· Lead end-to-end project delivery, ensuring alignment with client expectations, timelines, and budgets.
• Act as the primary onsite liaison between client stakeholders and offshore/onshore delivery teams.
• Define project scope, objectives, and success criteria in collaboration with business and technical teams.
• Develop and maintain detailed project plans, risk registers, and communication strategies.
• Drive governance through regular status updates, steering committee meetings, and executive reporting.
• Manage project risks, issues, and dependencies proactively.
• Ensure quality assurance and compliance with client and organizational standards.
• Mentor and guide project team members, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.
Support pre-sales and solutioning activities when required

