Senior Project Manager
2024-12-17
Assignment description
For our client we are looking for Senior Project Manager.
Role Overview:
The Technical Project Leader will play a pivotal role in our initiatives, specifically Smart Store and Store Tech Uplift programs. This individual will oversee the technical roll-out projects, ensuring seamless integration of advanced infrastructure and network solutions within stores. The consultant will also coordinate with various stakeholders to maintain alignment and achieve project objectives.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop comprehensive project plans for the roll-out of store infrastructure and network capabilities.
Lead cross-functional teams, including regional representatives, vendors, and central program teams.
Ensure timely delivery of milestones and address potential roadblocks proactively.
Act as the central point of contact between regional teams, suppliers, and the central program office.
Facilitate regular meetings to align goals, expectations, and updates across all involved parties.
Manage and resolve conflicts or challenges in collaboration with stakeholders.
Ensure all infrastructure and network deployments meet technical and operational requirements.
Oversee quality assurance during and after deployments to guarantee performance standards are met.
Collaborate with technical experts to validate designs and deployment strategies.
Drive the execution of Smart Store and Store Tech Uplift programs in alignment with business goals.
Ensure compliance with company policies, industry regulations, and best practices.
Report on progress, budget utilization, and key metrics to senior management.
Key Qualifications:
Minimum 10 years of experience in technical project management roles, preferably in retail or similar sectors.
Proven expertise in infrastructure and network rollout projects at scale.
Strong understanding of infrastructure and networking technologies, including PoE devices, VLANs, and IP-based systems.
Familiarity with Smart Store concepts and technologies.
Knowledge of Edge Compute technologies and their applications in retail environments.
Exceptional ability to lead and motivate diverse teams in a complex environment.
Strong decision-making and problem-solving capabilities.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English.
Proficient in preparing and delivering presentations to stakeholders at all levels.
A proactive mindset with a focus on results.
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.
Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
High attention to detail with a strategic vision.
Required cloud certification: AZ900
Required skills:VLAN,Edge Compute technologies,IP-based systems,Smart Store,Project Management,PoE devices
Languages:English(Proficient)
Location: Stockholm, Sweden.
Duration: Initial contract for 6 months with potential for extension based on performance and project needs.
Start Date: Immediate or as soon as possible.
