Senior Project Manager - Automotive
2024-10-02
Etteplan is a leading technical consulting company shaping the industries of the future. With a dynamic and inclusive work culture, we offer exciting assignments, diverse customer relationships and an environment where your ambition can flourish. We are over 700+ technology specialists in Sweden who are passionate about technology and people. Together, we shape the innovations and developments of the future within a global business environment. With us, there are many opportunities for those who want to grow and develop in a forward-looking organization.
Our Values
Bold Thinking: We don't just drive change, we are the change. We challenge ideas, think outside the box with innovative solutions and let the creativity flow. We have an open environment, where we have the freedom to express our opinions authentically.
Smarter Together: We are a team of technical experts who support each other. Whether you need advice locally or globally, we Etteplanians are available to help and support each other. Together, we foster a diverse and competence rich community where knowledge flows freely.
Forward Focus: We are an ambitious growth company with various career paths. With us, you can expect variety, exciting projects and autonomy where you are involved in steering your career and development. We believe in flexibility and work-life balance, where you have the opportunity for hybrid work.
Your Role
Are you passionate about shaping the future of transportation and driving automotive innovation? Join our Etteplan team as a Senior Project Manager, where you'll lead complex development projects from concept to production. If you're a leader with a focus on project execution, standards compliance, and strategic communication, we want you to take the wheel. Your daily task will include:
Leading cross-functional teams to deliver hardware projects, ensuring compliance with automotive standards (APQP, PPAP, DFMEA).
Manageing project documentation, timelines, budgets, and quality targets across all phases, from design to production.
Facilitating communication between teams, suppliers, and stakeholders, ensuring alignment with goals and standards.
Driving risk management efforts using DFMEA, PFMEA, and other tools to ensure robust solutions and regulatory compliance.
Championing continuous improvement and collaborating with leadership to align innovations with strategic objectives.
Our engineering team is a dynamic and collaborative group of professionals dedicated to delivering innovative solutions. Comprising experts from diverse technical backgrounds, we work together to design, develop, and implement cutting-edge products and systems. Our team fosters an environment of continuous learning and open communication, where every member is encouraged to contribute their expertise and ideas.
Your Profile
We place great emphasis on personal qualities and are looking for someone who wants to grow with us. You are a person who likes to take on new challenges, takes personal responsibility and is used to working towards set goals. You are genuinely interested in technology and stay up to date on trends. You are innovative and like to collaborate with others. You are flexible team player able to adapt to dynamic environment and deliver results. You are a proven leader and your have organizational skills to manage cross-functional teams and external partners.
Requirements:
Master's degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Automation, physics or related field).
7+ years of experience in project management within the automotive industry, specifically in hardware development.
Strong expertise in automotive project management tools such as APQP, PPAP, DFMEA, and PFMEA.
Fluent in English, Swedish och other languages are a big plus.
It is an advantage if you have comprehensive knowledge of hardware development from prototype to production, including risk management and technical assessments. Moreover, it is an advantage if you have a B or C driving licence.
Our Offer
An expansive company with great profitability
A dynamic, collaborative and open culture
Exciting assignments and a broad variety of tasks
Opportunities for professional development and a high degree of autonomy
Secure employment linked to collective agreement
Unique pension offer and free professional guidance from our pension respresentatives
Generous range of benefit packages and a maximal wellness allowance
Is Etteplan the next step for you in your career journey? Submit your application today and become a part of our team!
