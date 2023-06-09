Senior Project Leader
China-Euro Vehicle Technology AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-09
CEVT is here to make urban mobility enjoyable, smart and sustainable. We fast-track innovation and transform ideas into pioneering technology solutions. Automotive is in our DNA and intelligent mobility is our core. We serve society with sustainable mobility solutions, both private and shared.
As part of ZEEKR and the Geely family, one of the most innovative and fastest growing global mobility groups, our work comes to life in products and services from world-leading brands. CEVT was built by people from all over the world. We're flexible, fast, and always in motion.
Do you cultivate an optimistic mind, use your imagination, always consider alternatives, and dare to believe that you can make possible what others think is impossible? If your answer is yes to both questions, you could be our Senior Project Leader and member of our team.
Based on Lindholmen, Gothenburg you will work with members that are, just like you, proud of their professionalism, motivation and level of skills.
You have probably done something like this:
Initiating, planning, executing, controlling, and closing the work of a team to achieve specific goals and meet success criteria.
A list of times at which possible tasks, events, or actions are intended to take place, or of a sequence of events in the chronological order.
Experience planning how the financial resources of a business or department are to be allocated during the next business period.
The practice of identifying and reducing business expenses to increase profits, starting with the budgeting process.
• Documented and successful managerial experience with excellent ability to motivate people
We think that you:
• Are a experienced project manager who can successfully manage complex, mid-scale projects.
• Have proven skills in understanding the impact and implications among cost, quality, time and technology.
Are a seasoned individual who navigates large-scale projects or products.
Have a high level of technical expertise as well as organization, leadership and communication skills.
Are experience in leading and delivering complex projects and a have broad network within CEVT.
Who You Are:
To thrive at CEVT we believe that you have the courage to lead with trust and care and you don't mind getting your hands dirty. You are highly innovative and have a great ability to adapt and perform in a constantly changing, fast-paced, highly demanding work environment. Like us, you believe it's important to have a passion to work in an international and multicultural environment with the desire and ability to embrace the diversity of people, perspectives, and styles. And that great teams are about personalities, not just skills!
Do you want to join us in our journey? Welcome to contact us for more information:
Kristina Larsson Djokovic, Senior Recruiter, kristina.larsson@cevt.se
, for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Read more about our recruitment process here (https://career.cevt.se/pages/recruitment-process).
Last Application date: 2023-06-28
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period.
We look forward to hearing from you.
In the recruitment process for this role, a background check will be carried out for the final candidate.
Please note that due to GDPR regulations, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Working at CEVT
We are engineers, developers, and innovators from around the world. Joined together by entrepreneurship, our unique blend of Chinese and Scandinavian culture, and a belief in a smarter more sustainable future.
• Supportive and creative work environment
• 30 days of vacation and additional 8 days paid ATK- days annually
• Great office location at Lindholmen Science Park
